Punk is alive and well in the Fraser Valley.

Arriving in Abbotsford on September 4, the Punk in Drublic festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer – a pairing that feels like a more grown-up version of the swill-fueled punk of the 80s.

Presented by Brew Ha Ha Productions and F7 Entertainment, the world-famous festival at Abbotsford’s Tradex is going to shake things up on labour day weekend with a stacked line-up of OG punk bands and more than thirty local craft breweries.

Starting at noon for VIP ticket holders and at 1 pm for general admittance, the day’s festivities will start off with craft beer tastings from several BC breweries, including Five Roads Brewing, Container Brewing Ltd., and Yellow Dog Brewing.

The tastings will end at 3 pm when the bands start up, but no need to worry – the bar will stay open for the remainder of the event.

There will be performances by NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror, and Rest Easy.

Presale tickets are on sale today, July 14 using passcode: PUNKIN2022.

General admission tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 15 at 10 am local time.

This is a 19+ event, and every ticket comes with a Punk In Drublic sample cup.

VIP tickets are also available, which will include bonuses like unlimited beer samples, access to a VIP viewing area, and a signed poster.

Where: TRADEX, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

When: Sunday, September 4 at 12 pm

Price: Starting at $97.22

With files from Hogan Short