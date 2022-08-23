Vancouver's legendary Aritzia Warehouse Sale is finally back this summer

The annual shopping event that so many Aritzia-loving Vancouverites have been waiting for is almost here.

You can shop the biggest-ever iteration of the legendary Aritzia Warehouse Sale this summer. For six days, from Wednesday, August 31 to Monday, September 5, Aritzia will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre West, returning after a long hiatus post-COVID-19.

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the warehouse sale will offer pieces from Aritzia’s exclusive brands, including Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Sunday Best all at 50–90%. The offerings will be refreshed with new styles daily.

Here’s a look at some of the deals you can find at this year’s sale:

1. Babaton for ARITZIA Fitzgerald Coat

Reg. Price $350

WHS Price $174.99

2. Wilfred for ARITZIA Ecoulement Jumpsuit

Reg. Price $178

WHS Price $59.99

3. Babaton for ARITZIA Power Pant

Reg. Price $168

WHS $49.99

4. Sunday Best for Aritzia Candy T-shirt

Reg Price $25

WHS $9.99

The fashion brand began in Vancouver in 1984, and its warehouse sales have become an important date in the fashion calendar ever since they started.

Local lovers of the brand line up in advance to be among the first to scour the many racks in search of their size and the best deal.

If you’ve missed the warehouse sale after its long hiatus and can’t wait to stock your wardrobe as summer wraps up, then we’ll see you there.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale

When:

Wednesday, August 31 – 7 am to 9 pm

Thursday, September 1 – 7 am to 9 pm

Friday, September 2 – 7 am to 9 pm

Saturday, September 3 – 7 am to 9 pm

Sunday, September 4 – 9 am to 7 pm

Monday, September 5 (Labour Day) – 9 am to 7 pm

Where: The Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver