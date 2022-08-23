FREE drive-in movies nights are returning to Richmond starting this week
A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer, and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings!
Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday from August 24 to September 21. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend.
The movie screenings take place in the parking lot of Lansdowne Centre, and spots will be assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis. Movies will begin after sunset.
And if you’ve forgotten to bring drinks or snacks with you, Lansdowne Centre has you covered with a variety of restaurants and shops ready to satisfy your hunger.
Here is the list of movies you can see on the giant screen starting this month:
August 24: Spider-Man: No Way Home
August 31: How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World
September 7: Crazy Rich Asians
September 14: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
September 21: Free Guy
Lansdowne Centre Drive-In Movie Series
When: Every Wednesday from August 24 to September 21, 2022
Time: Film screenings begins after sunset
Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Cost: Free