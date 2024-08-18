20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 19 to 25

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, a central downtown location and a unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

We’re heading towards the end of August, so let’s not waste a single moment of fun! Plan your week with our rundown of 20 great events happening in and around Vancouver from August 19 to 25, including a fireworks festival, free block parties, and more.

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

To stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront on Saturday, August 24, for the city’s third annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This popular event, presented by the Hyack Festival Association, features a day full of activities, entertainment, and, of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 3 to 9:30 pm, the fireworks display will begin at 9 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: The second annual Salmon Sessions Music Festival, presented by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce and Penmar Community Arts Society, will be held at Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club (SFGC) on Saturday, August 24.

At the all-ages event, guests will enjoy great live music, explore the Little Campbell Hatchery, visit food vendors and a beer garden, and more. Performers this year include Daniel Wesley, Camaro 67, Brass Camel, Antonio Larosa, and Fionn.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 4 to 11 pm

Where: Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club — 1284 184th Street, Surrey

Tickets: Various prices, available online

What: Underground Comedy Club presents Vancouver’s Bradley Sakawsky in a radical night of laughs. Get ready for a lineup of the city’s funniest comedians curated by Sakaswsky, with huge laughs, unique points of view, and more.

When: August 22, 2024

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Underground Comedy Club — 120 Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $14.95 plus fees; purchase online

What: Thrillseekers and outdoor enthusiasts know that BC may be the place to zipline.

Whether you’re high above a mountain or travelling through a forest, there’s nowhere else in the world that you will find such beautiful views to fly by at insane speeds.

If you’re searching for a unique adventure this summer, here are a few of the best ziplines in BC to try out. And don’t be afraid of letting out a wild scream when you’re soaring through the air.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various Ziplines across BC. See the list online

What: The PNE Fair is returning this summer with a jam-packed schedule of fun from August 17 to September 2, and music fans in Vancouver are in for a huge treat.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has released the lineup for this year’s Summer Night Concerts on the Chevrolet Stage, and it features a thrilling mix of music legends like Vanilla Ice, Barenaked Ladies, and Ludacris.

Concerts are moving indoors to the Pacific Coliseum as construction is ongoing on the new PNE Amphitheatre that is slated to open in 2026.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (no concerts on August 19 and 26)

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $40 and includes Fair admission. Purchase online

What: Working up an appetite in the Sea to Sky region this weekend? Stop by the new Squamish Food Truck Plaza beside the August Jack Motor Inn to check out a rotating lineup of food trucks curated by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival.

The plaza will also be home to a variety of public events throughout the summer.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Squamish Plaza – 37947 Cleveland Avenue, Squamish

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Summer fun is coming to downtown Vancouver with the return of the Granville Block Party in August.

The second annual two-day street festival will kick off August 24 and features musical talent at its main stage, street performers, a kids area, food, and drinks. The event is fully licensed with two on-site bars, and refreshments are overseen by Red Truck Beer.

When: August 24 and 25, 2024

Where: Robson Street and Granville Street intersection

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Cost: Free

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Tri-City Dust Devils from August 20 to 25.

You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: August 20 to 25, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Josh Cellars and BCLIQUOR team up for a delectable food and wine pairing event. Take your canapé experience to the next level with the bold and robust Cabernet Sauvignon, the crisp and citrusy Josh Chardonnay, and the versatile and fruit-forward Legacy Red Blend. Each wine is expertly paired to highlight the flavours of your bite-sized creations.

When: August 22, 2024

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie — 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Grand Prix World Champion of Magic and Hidden Wonders creator Shawn Farquhar will present a screening of his new documentary Lost in the Shuffle at The Rio Theatre. The highly anticipated film uncovers the link between the art of magic and the possible origin of the everyday pack of playing cards. The screening will also feature an appearance by Farquhar as well as director Jon Ornoy. When: August 22, 2024

Time: Doors 6 pm, film 6:15 pm

Where: Rio Theatre — 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $15-$20 in advance, purchase online

What: The Township of Langley is bringing back Dive-In Movie Nights to the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.

Guests can bring their favourite inflatable to watch the movies while floating inside Breaker Bay or relax poolside with their favourite snacks.

When: August 22, 2024

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre — 27032 Fraser Hwy, Langley Township

Cost: $8; register online starting seven days before each screening.

What: The third annual Black Block Party, founded by community leader and activist Doyin Agbaje, will take place on Saturday, August 24, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The free event is open to everyone and features live performances by Black artists, over 20 vendors, and more.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Grab your sailor’s cap and strap on your floaties because one of Metro Vancouver’s largest nautical celebrations is returning to shore.

The 21st annual Richmond Maritime Festival features plenty of free activities for all ages, including live concerts, heritage boats, artisan and food vendors, and more.

When: August 24 and 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront is hosting a first-of-its-kind series of events at its rooftop garden. This unique alfresco dining experience situates attendees among twinkling lights and gorgeous greenery as they enjoy themed, seasonal, multi-course meals and a curated beverage selection.

In addition to the dinner, attendees can look forward to beekeeping activities and public tours of the elevated outdoor space.

When: August 22, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Fairmont Waterfront — 900 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $250 plus taxes and gratuity; buy online

Grouse Grind Mountain Run What: Time to crank up the Kate Bush because we’re runnin’ up that hill for a good cause. The 31st annual Grouse Grind Mountain Run returns to the popular North Shore mountain trail on Saturday, August 24. Participants will take on “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster” while raising funds for North Short Rescue. A portion of each registration from the Grouse Grind Mountain Run will also be donated to the volunteer community-based search and rescue organization. After completing their hike up the Grind, participants are invited to continue the fun at the post-race celebration in the Mountaintop Plaza. Recuperate and celebrate in the recovery zone, enjoy a BBQ and a live DJ, check out the interactive partner activations, and cheer the winners during the award presentations. When: August 24, 2024

Time: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Grouse Grind

Registration: Online

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Sunset Pop What: The South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) is wrapping up its Summer Sounds Concert series with Sunset Pop on Thursday, August 22. Festivities begin at 6 pm with a wine garden, food trucks, and performance artists to set the vibe right. The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra will take the stage at 7 pm with a 25-piece orchestra for an open-air performance of memorable pop hits. When: August 22, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Vancouver School Board Park – Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Vancouver Aquarium’s adults-only after-hours Fish & Sips event series returns for 2024, and it’s better than ever.

Attendees will get access to the aquarium’s newest exhibit, Monsters of the Abyss, and can check out the newly renovated Amazon Gallery to witness monkeys – and even a sloth – up close and personal. Don’t forget the awesome 4D Theatre Experience for some turtle time as well!

A mouth-watering menu includes sustainable plates like Pacific Cod tacos and the aquarium’s signature Shark Bite cocktail. Local craft beers, wines, and ciders, plus other snacks, will also be available for purchase, and there will even be a special deep-sea DJ.

When: August 24

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: $35; purchase online

What: A night market is popping up at Southlands Market Square and Red Barn this summer. Throughout the evening, you can treat yourself to a variety of market vendors, food trucks, live music, and a beer garden by Four Winds Brewing.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: The Red Barn — 6333 Market Avenue, Delta

Admission: Free

What: North America’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time!

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog returns to Yaletown on Sunday, August 25. The free event features new attractions, playful photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.

The outdoor celebration is pet-friendly, so bring your furry family members along to join the party.

When: August 25, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free