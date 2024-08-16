Inside VIFF's newly renovated state-of-the-art Vancity Theatre

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is reopening its doors to the public after completing major renovations in its main theatre, and we’ve got a sneak peek to share with film lovers.

VIFF Centre is welcoming audiences back with Total Cinema from August 17 to September 20, in the lead-up to this year’s highly anticipated festival.

The celebratory series is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside of the Vancity Theatre.

A state-of-the-art 4K laser projector has been installed, which uses a laser light engine instead of the previous Xeon lamp projector. The colours, contrasts and quality will be stunning, especially on the theatre’s new giant screen

Guests will also enjoy Dolby Atmos immersive sound coming from the 53 new speakers installed overhead and around the room.

And longtime visitors of VIFF Centre know how comfortable the Vancity Theatre seats are. That’s why we’re happy that the 169 original seats remain in place, though they have been refurbished to be even cozier.

“We are very excited to welcome our community back to the VIFF Centre and to the newly renovated Vancity Theatre,” said Lainé Slater, director of marketing. “We miss sharing the power of cinema, connecting with film fans, and yes, the smell of popcorn.

Be sure to also make plans to check out films and programming in the adjacent Lochmaddy Studio at the centre.

“With state-of-the-art 4K projection and 7.1 Dolby surround sound, a huge 33-foot screen, and plush, comfy seats with ample legroom and double armrests, the Vancity Theatre is the perfect way to enjoy exceptional cinema the way it is meant to be seen. We invite you to come down and check out our Total Cinema series, designed to showcase our new and improved cinema experience.”

Highlights of the Total Cinema series include multiple Oscar-winner The Last Emperor, colour-saturated cult-classic Speed Racer, a rare screening of Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, and a new 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense.

Fans will also want to get their tickets for epics like Lawrence of Arabia, Inception, Blade Runner 2049 and There Will Be Blood. The full schedule can be found online.

The Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is continuing its mission of bringing the best in the latest art-house releases to the city. Head to VIFF Centre to see acclaimed films such as the romantic lesbian musical comedy Chuck Chuck Baby and the powerful residential school documentary Sugarcane.

Other new releases to add to your viewing calendar include Agnieszka Holland’s emotional Green Border, Spanish legend Victor Erice’s Close Your Eyes, and Jacob Azazel’s critically lauded His Three Daughters, starring Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Nelson.

When: August 17 to September 20, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online