If you’re a big fan of rooftop dining and drinking, listen up. Vancouver’s Fairmont Waterfront has announced dates for its rooftop garden dinner series and you’re not going to want to miss it.

The first-of-its-kind series of events is hosted at the luxury hotel’s rooftop garden. On top of the dinner, folks can look forward to beekeeping activities and public tours of the elevated outdoor space. You read that right, the hotel has its very own bees!

This unique alfresco dining experience situates attendees among twinkling lights and gorgeous greenery as they enjoy themed, seasonal, multi-course meals and a curated beverage selection.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail reception in the rooftop garden, followed by “an immersive garden and bee tour,” led by the resident head gardener Carissa Kasper and chief beekeeper Julia Common.

There are only three evenings to check out this event: Thursday, June 20; Thursday, July 18; and Thursday, August 22.

Things kick off at 6 pm with a cocktail reception followed by dinner. Tickets are $169 per person, plus taxes and gratuity. Be sure to book your spot while you can.

The Garden Dinner Series

Where: Fairmont Waterfront — 900 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

When: Thursday, June 20; Thursday, July 18; and Thursday, August 22

Tickets: $169 plus taxes and gratuity; buy online

