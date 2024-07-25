FREE Granville Block Party takes over entertainment district next month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer fun is coming to downtown Vancouver with the return of the Granville Block Party in August.

The second annual two-day street festival will kick off August 24 and features musical talent at its main stage, street performers, a kids area, food, and drinks. The event is fully licensed with two on-site bars, and refreshments are overseen by Red Truck Beer.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Granville Block Party this year,” Jane Talbot, president and CEO of Downtown Van, said in a news release. “This event is not only a highlight of our summer calendar but also plays a crucial role in enhancing the vibrancy of the Granville Entertainment District.”

Downtown Van is a non-profit association representing business owners in Vancouver’s downtown core. It’s wrangled several musical acts for the festival including Mazacote, Dawn Pemberton, Van Vogue Jam, Public Disco, Synthia Kiss, Parlour Panther, and more.

The best part? The event is completely free.

Where: Robson Street and Granville Street intersection

When: August 24 and 25, 2024

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Cost: Free