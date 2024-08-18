EventsSummer

Free maritime festival sails back into Richmond this weekend

Daniel Chai
Aug 18 2024, 5:00 pm
Grab your sailor’s cap and strap on your floaties because one of Metro Vancouver’s largest nautical celebrations is returning to shore.

Richmond Maritime Festival will take place at the Britannia Shipyards on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.

The 21st annual event features plenty of free activities for all ages, including live concerts, heritage boats, artisan and food vendors, and more.

Guests can explore the eight-acre National Historic Site in Steveston from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

You can also walk the 190-metre dock to discover unique wooden boats and ships, including the SS Master, a tugboat, the oldest working wooden-hulled steam-powered tug in the world, the MV Gikumi, which has served on the West Coast for 70 years, and many more.

Richmond Maritime Festival

Richmond Maritime Festival/Submitted

Attendees will want to drop anchor for the many performances by local musicians and artists, including Celtic folk rockers the Whiskeydicks, Canada Folk Music Awards nominee Pat Chessell, acclaimed Indigenous singer-songwriter Norine Braun, and Richmond-based youth taiko group GO Taiko.

There will also be art installations, puppet shows, interactive arts and crafts, and a cool-down zone in the shade of The Captain’s Quarters.

Richmond Maritime Festival

Richmond Maritime Festival/Submitted

No festival is complete without a variety of delicious food vendors on site, and visitors will want to bring an appetite so they can enjoy dishes from Japadog, Lee’s Donuts, and more.

Richmond Maritime Festival 2024

When: August 24 and 25, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Britannia Shipyards – 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond
Admission: Free

