Free fireworks festival lights up New Westminster next week

Daniel Chai
Aug 15 2024, 5:07 pm
Free fireworks festival lights up New Westminster next week

September is just around the corner, but a free fireworks festival in Metro Vancouver next week means the summer fun isn’t over just yet!

Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront on Saturday, August 24, for the city’s third annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This popular event, presented by the Hyack Festival Association, features a day full of activities, entertainment, and, of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

Festivities kick off at 3 pm with a marketplace full of artisan vendors and exhibitors at the Westminster Quay and boardwalk. Shop for handcrafted items, freshly baked goods, and health and wellness products.

You’ll want to arrive early to snag the best viewing spot of the live entertainment beginning at 3:20 pm with words of welcome. Performers include In Movement Dance Co., singer Miss Shauna, and Juno nominee Marlin Ramazzini.

Citrus Tsunami

Citrus Tsunami/Facebook

Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival features a Kids Zone with face painting, colouring and crafts, and active playing.

If all the fun is amping up your appetite, you can check out the variety of food vendors, including Hugs Mini Donuts, Citrus Tsunami, Creme Brulee To Go, and The Banana Bike.

A beverage garden hosted by Steel & Oak Brewing will also be on site.

New West fireworks festival

Hyack Festival Association/Facebook

The dazzling fireworks display by Celebration Fireworks will light up the skies over the Fraser River at 9 pm.

Hyack Festival says the event will be viewable from Westminster Pier Park, Front Street Parkade, Port Royal Park, and Brownsville Bar Park in Surrey, as well as on the boardwalk by Westminster Quay.

Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival

When: August 24, 2024
Time: 3 to 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will begin at 9 pm
Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster
Cost: Free

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
Daniel Chai
