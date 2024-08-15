Free fireworks festival lights up New Westminster next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

September is just around the corner, but a free fireworks festival in Metro Vancouver next week means the summer fun isn’t over just yet!

Head down to New Westminster’s waterfront on Saturday, August 24, for the city’s third annual Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival.

This popular event, presented by the Hyack Festival Association, features a day full of activities, entertainment, and, of course, a huge fireworks display at the end of the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyack Festival Association (@hyackfestivalassociation)

You might also like: Here's when Whistler Blackcomb ski season opens this winter

Huge classic car show causing road closures in Metro Vancouver this weekend

The first Bike the Night in 5 years returns to Vancouver next month

Festivities kick off at 3 pm with a marketplace full of artisan vendors and exhibitors at the Westminster Quay and boardwalk. Shop for handcrafted items, freshly baked goods, and health and wellness products.

You’ll want to arrive early to snag the best viewing spot of the live entertainment beginning at 3:20 pm with words of welcome. Performers include In Movement Dance Co., singer Miss Shauna, and Juno nominee Marlin Ramazzini.

Farewell to Summer Fireworks Festival features a Kids Zone with face painting, colouring and crafts, and active playing.

If all the fun is amping up your appetite, you can check out the variety of food vendors, including Hugs Mini Donuts, Citrus Tsunami, Creme Brulee To Go, and The Banana Bike.

A beverage garden hosted by Steel & Oak Brewing will also be on site.

The dazzling fireworks display by Celebration Fireworks will light up the skies over the Fraser River at 9 pm.

Hyack Festival says the event will be viewable from Westminster Pier Park, Front Street Parkade, Port Royal Park, and Brownsville Bar Park in Surrey, as well as on the boardwalk by Westminster Quay.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 3 to 9:30 pm. The fireworks display will begin at 9 pm

Where: Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Cost: Free