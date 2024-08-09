Huge FREE Black Block Party returns to Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A popular festival celebrating Black music, arts, and culture is returning to Downtown Vancouver this month.

The third annual Black Block Party, founded by community leader and activist Doyin Agbaje, will take place on Saturday, August 24, in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The free event is open to everyone and features live performances by Black artists, over 20 vendors, and more.

“This year’s theme is ‘commUNITY’ and focuses on the beauty of community within the Black population in Vancouver and more specifically how unity is an integral part of successful community building,” said Agbaje to Daily Hive.

“The purpose of this event is to cultivate a sense of belonging for the Black community, increase social connections and build social capital, and to counter the dominant narrative that there are no Black folks in Vancouver.”

The Black Block Association event will feature a facilitated discussion with seasoned panellists to ground the attendees in the event’s theme.

Attendees can explore the variety of vendors on site with everything from food, clothing, skincare, jewellery, and more.

Guests will also enjoy musical performances, spoken word and poetry, live comedy and more on the mainstage.

“This event, despite being a community festival, is a gathering place for Black folks to revel in the power of community in a place where we are a minority group,” added Agbaje. “The event also helps artists gain recognition within their community and Vancouver overall.

“Minority artists and creatives who mostly do not get an opportunity to perform on stage get to be showcased at our event and are paid a fair wage. The combination of creating a safe space for Black people and showcasing local talent makes the Black Block Party exactly what Vancouver needs.”

The Black Block Association is also holding a competition for an artist to create a new work that will be blown up on a van and will be driven all across the province. The entry deadline is August 24 and the prize is $1,000 in cash and $1,000 in Modo Co-op credits.

When: August 24, 2024

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free