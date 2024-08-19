EventsSummerDH Community Partnership

There's still time to enjoy Twilight Tuesdays at Science World this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 19 2024, 6:00 pm
There's still time to enjoy Twilight Tuesdays at Science World this month
Science World/Instagram

While school may be out for the summer, there are still ample learning opportunities to be had, thanks to the return of Twilight Tuesdays at Science World.

Every week until August 27, patrons can enjoy extended hours every Tuesday until 8 pm under the dome. Plus, you’ll receive discounted admission if you arrive after 5 pm.

That means more time to explore the exhibits while saving your wallet. Now that’s a discovery worth sharing!

Science World

Science World/Instagram

Twilight Tuesdays’ special pricing is just $17.25 for general admission and $13.50 for ages 3 to 12. Children two and under get in free and don’t require a ticket.

There is plenty of fun to discover at Science World this summer, including exciting Centre Stage shows and the latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters.

Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected.

Science World

Science World/Submitted

Guests will also want to check out the thought-provoking Creative Technology Gallery, a fully immersive experience with three interactive rooms that blend science, technology and art.

The Dream space is designed to emulate a child’s bedroom, and guests are transported into space, a forest, and underwater.

Science World Creative Technology Gallery

Science World/Submitted

Guests in the Build space will take on the role of a creative technologist to become an environment designer, artistic director or character artist at three interactive stations. Become a game maker and showcase your artistic vision using the custom-developed scenes from Dauntless.

The fantastical world of Dauntless carries on into Play, the final space. Visitors will get a full sensory experience with 360° projections of the environment and can even interact with the world by discovering content “hot spots.”

Science World

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Twilight Tuesdays at Science World

When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Regular admission before 5 pm. Discounted admission after 5 pm is $17.25 for general admission and $13.50 for ages 3 to 12. Children ages two and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. More info online.

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
