How to get discount admission to the PNE Fair by taking transit

TransLink is once again operating a special express shuttle bus between SkyTrain and Hastings Park for the PNE Fair, and you can save on admission just by taking transit.

From August 17 to September 2, the No. 16 PNE Special bus route will run between the Expo Line’s 29th Avenue Station, the Millennium Line’s Renfrew Station, and outside the PNE Fair entrance next to the Pacific Coliseum.

The express bus will run every 15 minutes in each direction every day that the PNE Fair is open, with the first bus departing 29th Avenue Station at 9:34 am and the last bus leaving the Pacific Coliseum at 12:07 am.

And to make your fair-going experience even sweeter, TransLink and the PNE are offering two-for-one admission for the first 5,000 customers who show their Compass Card or proof of fare at the entrance gate on Friday, August 23, and Friday, August 3.

Regular gate admission for 2024 is $25 day of or $20 in advance (online) for ages 19 to 64, $16 day of or $14 in advance for youth ages 13 and 18 and seniors 65 and over, $9 day of or $7 in advance for youth ages four to 12, and free for kids ages three and under. This does not include the price of rides.

The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly.

BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event features carnival thrill rides, the Summer Night Concerts series, delicious food, and more for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also want to grab your tickets for the massive 2024 PNE Prize Home lottery.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

