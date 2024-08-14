Here's when the slopes reopen at Whistler Blackcomb this winter

Whistler Blackcomb, North America’s largest ski resort, has announced the opening date for the upcoming winter season. And it’s closer than you think!

Get your snowboards and skis ready because the 2024/25 season will begin on Friday, November 22.

The mountain resort is already teasing powder hounds with things they can look forward to during their next snowy visit.

“The resort is looking forward to delivering another season of unparalleled mountain adventure to guests from the Sea to Ski Corridor, Lower Mainland, across Canada and around the world,” said Vail Resorts in a release.

Whistler and Blackcomb are two side-by-side mountains with over 200 marked runs, more than 8,100 acres of terrain, 16 alpine bowls, and three glaciers combined.

The newly upgraded Jersey Cream Express chairlift will debut this winter. According to the resort, skiers and riders can look forward to the new high-speed six-person chair getting them on the snow faster in the Glacier Creek Zone of Blackcomb Mountain.

The mountain resort is offering summer savings until September 2 on the 2024/25 winter passes including EDGE Cards, Day Passes, and Epic Pass.

Whistler Blackcomb aims to make the next season smoother for adventure seekers with the launch of hands-free Mobile Passes and Mobile Lift Tickets. The technology will go live on its My Epic app for the 2024/25 ski and ride season.

The resort is also launching My Epic Gear, a first-of-its-kind membership that provides access to over 60 ski and snowboard models from 13 brands. Guests can use the My Epic app for gear selection and free daily slopeside pick-up and drop-off.

So get ready to hit the pow and make it look steezy. Ski and snowboard season is just around the corner.