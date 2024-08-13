EventsArtsSummerConcertsDH Community Partnership

Free outdoor symphony concert pops up in Vancouver next week

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Aug 13 2024, 7:01 pm
Free outdoor symphony concert pops up in Vancouver next week
South Granville Business Improvement Association/Submitted

Summer is zooming by in Vancouver, but there is still so much fun to be had around the city, including a free concert in one of our favourite neighbourhoods next week.

The South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) is wrapping up its Summer Sounds Concert series with Sunset Pop on Thursday, August 22.

Music lovers can head to Vancouver School Board Park on West 10th Avenue for the performance by the Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra starting at 7 pm.

 

“This concert is set to be an unforgettable evening, thanks to the incredible Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra,” said Ivy Haisell, executive director of the South Granville BIA. “We’re excited to offer the community a special night of music and create lasting summer sunset memories.”

Festivities begin at 6 pm with a wine garden, food trucks, and performance artists to set the vibe right.

South Granville Business Improvement Association

David Geary/South Granville Business Improvement Association

There will also be giant board games, a Majik Moments 360-degree photo station, and more for all ages to enjoy.

The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra will take the stage at 7 pm with a 25-piece orchestra for an open-air performance of memorable pop hits.

South Granville Business Improvement Association

David Geary/South Granville Business Improvement Association

SGBIA added that they will provide 300 chairs for the show and a blanket zone for guests who prefer to take in the concert on the grass.

Summer Sounds Concert Series: Sunset Pop

When: August 22, 2024
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Vancouver School Board Park – Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free

