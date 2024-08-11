20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 12 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

August is just speeding by! Let’s slow down and savour the good times! From the PNE Fair to Richmond Garlic Fest, Crave the Heights, and more, here are 20 fun events around Metro Vancouver from August 12 to 18.

What: The PNE Fair is gearing up for a big 2024, and you’ll want to plan your summer schedule accordingly. Happening from August 17 to September 2, the fair has announced new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends like Ludacris, Blondie, Flo Rida, Brad Paisley, Vanilla Ice, and Barenaked Ladies.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.

Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Stretch in the sun after an invigorating hike up the Grouse Grind, or enjoy a relaxing trip on the Skyride. However you get up to the top of Grouse Mountain, get ready for a complimentary 1-hour yoga class on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. Kickstart your weekend on the Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet.

Participants are reminded that registration is required and classes are weather-dependent.

When: Saturdays and Sundays in August, except for August 24

Time: 9 to 10 am

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza, outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Free with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, or Download Ticket. Registration is required and will open online on Wednesday afternoon each week for that Saturday’s session

What: One of our favourite ingredients is being feted with a Metro Vancouver festival this month, though you may want to bring some gum along.

The 14th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm on Saturday, August 17. Festival goers this year will enjoy birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, a children’s area with face painting and interactive activities, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm — 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation, suggested $5

What: Cutwater and BCLIQUOR are ready to help you elevate your at-home cocktail-making skills. Drop by the Alberni & Bute location to learn how to create cocktail garnishes that will impress your guests in a premium hands-on experience.

Participants will sample Cutwater’s expertly mixed cocktails and take home a branded glass (while supplies last). The cocktail connoisseurs will also answer any questions you have.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: BCLIQOUR Alberni & Bute – 768 Bute Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Voyage of the Gikumi What: Looking for a unique summer adventure for you and the family? Experience local lore and scenic views on a two-hour guided boat tour down Fraser River’s historic Cannery Channel in Richmond. Guests will discover how the river has been a creator, sculptor, and provider for the people along its banks. You’ll also hear stories of rum runners, rescued whales, abandoned boats, and more from experienced heritage interpreters.

When: August 17, 23 and 26, 2024

Time: 2:30 pm (August 17), 10:30 am (August 23), 1:30 pm (August 26)

Where: Embark from Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site — 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Adults: $98 plus GST, Seniors (65+) and Youth (8-16): $90 plus GST. Purchase online Diner en Blanc Vancouver 2024 Le Diner en Blanc Vancouver will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024. As per tradition, the location will not be revealed until the day of the event (which happens rain or shine). The formal event invites guests to dine in a picturesque setting outdoors while wearing all-white — an effect that is both visually striking and theatrical. This large-scale picnic, modelled after the original Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris, has previously taken place at venues such as the VanDusen Botanical Gardens, David Lam Park, Jack Poole Plaza, Concord Plaza, and Canada Place. When: August 15, 2024

Where: TBA

Tickets: Register online Summer Movie Nights on the Square What: Every Thursday evening until August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16 ft screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for the family-friendly Summer Movie Nights. This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts. When: Every Thursday until August 15, 2024

Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies start at dusk

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Meet Me in Gastown What: The third annual Meet Me in Gastown on Thursday, August 15, is a community celebration featuring a street food festival with participating Gastown restaurants, shopping, live music, and more. The acclaimed Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra will perform live at the Maple Tree Square Stage, then head to Carrall Street Alley for an exciting after-party. When: August 15, 2024

Time: 4 to 8 pm. Full schedule here.

Where: Maple Tree Square Stage and an after-party held at Carrall St. Alley, Gastown

Cost: Free

What: Summer has returned and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: Summertime was made for outdoor concerts, and Whistler offers a stunning backdrop for artists and music lovers. The Whistler Summer Concert Series returns to Whistler Olympic Plaza with free live music, outdoor movie screenings, and more.

Highlights in August include DJ Mixmaster Fab and Colin James on August 16 and DJ LDA and Boy & Bear with special guest Boo Seeka on August 30.

When: August 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm (live DJ sets) and 7:30 pm (headlining sets)

Where: Whistler Olympic Plaza – 4365 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Cost: Free

What: One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films.

Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema from August 17 to September 20. The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.”

Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside the downtown theatre.

When: August 17 to September 20, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online

What: Trailblazing Punjabi star Karan Aujla is coming to Vancouver this summer on a milestone tour.

Aujla is bringing the It Was All a Dream tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 17. The massive concert will be a homecoming for the Surrey-based artist and part of his first world trek.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden presents a series of enchanting live concerts throughout the summer. August marks Korean Heritage Month with an opening performance by SORAH and a KPop dance party to wrap up the evening.

The all-ages event will feature a light dinner and dessert included in the ticket price. Guests will also enjoy an on-site bar, arts and crafts, an art exhibition, and more.

When: August 16, 2024

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Pride Week in New West will wrap up with the Pride Street Party, where Columbia Street will be closed to traffic and instead will play home to live entertainment, family-friendly activities, vendors and food trucks, and more.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Where: Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

What: VanDusen Garden turns into an open-air concert hall for a Sweet Sounds of Summer concert. Guests on August 18 will enjoy live shows from Kutapira and Ginalina & One Big Family.

All ages and musical tastes are welcome. Treat yourself to some food and treats from the vendors on site and explore the 55-acre garden before or after the show.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: Concerts at 10:30 am and 3:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak St, Vancouver

Cost: $12-$24, children under 1 are free. Purchase online

What: We hope you’re hungry because Burnaby’s Crave the Heights is returning for another year. This event features a stellar lineup of restaurants with limited menus, drink features, dessert specials, and so much more.

From August 8 to 18, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene. Mouth-watering pasta at Circolo Ristorante Italiano, delectable desserts from Chez Christophe, perfect pies from Peaked Pies and recently opened spots like Chao Mami – there are so many great places to check out this year.

When: August 8 to 18, 2024

Time: Various opening hours

Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights. See the full list online

What: Scott Aukerman’s Comedy Bang! Bang! is an award-winning podcast and television show. The Into Your Mouth Tour features Scott, Paul F. Tompkins and the CBB all-stars taking the stage at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre.

When: August 18, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $39.50, purchase online

What: Granville Flea is hosting Vintage Expo 2024 at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) on August 18 and September 22.

The fourth annual event is open to all ages and will be packed with vendors and nostalgia. The free outdoor pop-up will also feature a curated lineup of food trucks serving mouthwatering eats.

When: August 18 and September 22, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online