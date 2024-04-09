EventsConcerts

Punjabi megastar Karan Aujla coming to Vancouver on debut world tour

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 9 2024, 4:49 pm
Punjabi megastar Karan Aujla coming to Vancouver on debut world tour
Karan Aujla/Warner Music Canada

Trailblazing Punjabi star Karan Aujla is coming to Vancouver this summer on a milestone tour.

Aujla is bringing the It Was All a Dream tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, August 17.

The massive concert will be a homecoming for the Surrey-based artist and part of his first world tour. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Aujla (@karanaujla)

Aujla’s It Was All a Dream tour comes hot on the heels of the release of his fan-favourite, debut album, Making Memories. The album helped him become the fastest-growing artist from India, with more than a billion streams and a Top 40 spot on the Global Digital Artist List.

The Ghurala, India-born artist recently collaborated with DIVINE and scored several spots on the Billboard charts. Aujla also performed at the 2024 Juno Awards and took home the TikTok Fan Choice Award.

Aujla accepted his award while acknowledging his parents, who passed away when he was nine years old.

“Sometimes I just can’t believe I’m that same kid that lost his parents when he was in India, made my way out to Canada, this beautiful country, and today I’m here, man. Let’s go!” he said when he took the stage.

“I just want to say this: if you’re dreaming, make sure you dream big,” he concluded.

Karan Aujla

When: April 27, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online starting on Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

With files from Simran Singh

