A FREE Richmond Garlic Festival is happening this month

One of our favourite ingredients is being feted with a Metro Vancouver festival this month, though you may want to bring some gum along.

The 14th annual Richmond Garlic Festival takes place at The Sharing Farm on Saturday, August 17.

The celebration, hosted by the Sharing Farm Society, is a huge attraction for community members and others eager to check out all the garlic-centric festivities.

Festival goers this year will enjoy birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, a children’s area with face painting and interactive activities, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

The Richmond Garlic Festival will also offer free tours as well as educational workshops and talks, including sessions on how to grow garlic in your own backyard.

Musqueam artist Rita Point Kompst will also share natural dying techniques during the event.

There will be hundreds of pounds of locally harvested garlic in several different varieties for sale, and you can even give garlic ice cream a try!

The Richmond Garlic Festival is a by-donation event, with a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds will go directly to the Sharing Farm, which provides fresh produce to the community, particularly those facing food insecurities.

When: August 17, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm — 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation, suggested $5