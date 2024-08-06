A FREE summer street party and food fest is coming to Gastown this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the best things about summer in Vancouver is the abundance of awesome street festivals — and this one looks like a must-visit!

On August 15, Meet Me in Gastown will take over one of the city’s most iconic neighbourhoods for a vibrant community celebration full of dining, shopping, and live music.

Featuring tons of food to fuel the fun, enjoy delicious bites and culinary delights from a range of participating Gastown restaurants. Or, groove to epic live performances from local talent at the Maple Tree Square Stage, including the Sutursonic Band, Marlin Ramazzini Band, and The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra.

Meet Me in Gastown is also a great opportunity to explore the neighbourhood. Take a stroll through the iconic cobblestone streets, pop into some of the local businesses, or maybe even check out the nearby restaurants.

Head to Carrall St. Alley and try some tasty Mexican food at Monarca, or enjoy the summer weather with a refreshing beverage in hand at Guilt & Co.’s cocktail patio. (Psst: We’ve also heard these businesses will be hosting some after-party celebrations you won’t want to miss!)

So, mark your calendar and get ready for an unforgettable summer evening in Gastown!

When: Thursday, August 15

Where: Maple Tree Square, Gastown

Time: 4 pm to 8 pm. Full schedule here.

Cost: FREE!