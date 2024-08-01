Crave the Heights returns to Burnaby this month

We hope you’re hungry because Burnaby’s Crave the Heights is returning for another year. This event features a stellar lineup of restaurants with limited menus, drink features, dessert specials, and so much more.

From August 8 to 18, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene.

From mouth-watering pasta at Circolo Ristorante Italiano to delectable desserts from Chez Christophe to perfect pies from Peaked Pies and recently opened spots like Chao Mami, there are so many great places to check out this year.

Additionally, participants will have the chance to win a $100 gift card to one of the Crave the Heights restaurants through a social media contest with Tourism Burnaby.

Here’s the full list of restaurants:

Butchers Block BBQ House (4091 Hastings Street)

Chad Thai Restaurant (4010 Hastings Street)

Chao Mami (Broken rice) (4088 Hastings Street)

Chez Christophe Chocolaterie et Pâtisserie (4717 Hastings Street)

Circolo Ristorante Italiano (4092 Hastings Street)

Cup and Bun Cafe (3851 Hastings Street)

Fior Di Latte Cafe (4233 Hastings Street)

Glenburn Soda Fountain (4090 Hastings Street)

Green & Oak Malaysian Restaurant (3760 Hastings Street)

H&P Noodle House (4015 Hastings Street)

HellCrust Pizza (4140 Hastings Street)

Mumbaiyaa StreetFoods Inc. (4160 Hastings Street)

Peaked Pies Australian Bakery (4114 Hastings Street)

Ramen Gaoh (4518 Hastings Street)

Reverie Kitchen (3701 Hastings Street) – featuring live music

Shen Sushi (4219 Hastings Street)

Siam Le Bien Thai Cuisine (4217 Hastings Street)

Teaspoons & Co. (4321 Hastings Street)

No advance tickets are required – just pop by these neighbourhood spots to try out the special Crave the Heights menu items.

To make the event even more special, there will be free live music at the Heights Fountain Square. Performances include Salsa Beat! on August 9 from 6 to 8 pm, Mike Van Eyes on August 15 from 6 to 8 pm, and Gabriel Jazz on August 18 from 5 to 7 pm. There will also be live music on August 9 inside Circolo Ristorante Italiano from 6 to 8 pm by Joey Keys.

When: August 8 to 18

Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights

With files from Daniel Chai