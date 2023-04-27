13 best Vancouver food events to check out in May
Once the weather heats up, so too do the city’s many food and drink events!
May is already looking jam-packed with fantastic events to take part in, from the renowned Richmond Night Market to fun pop-ups to the first of the summer’s beer and music festivals.
- You might also like:
- Ultimate guide to Vancouver's most exciting food festivals and events
- Vancouver's mouth-watering Vegan Night Market returns all summer long
- 3 cheap and free food deals to get in Vancouver next month
Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this May.
One-time only events
Plenty O Fish Pop-Up at Pizza Coming Soon
View this post on Instagram
On Monday, May 1, join the folks behind Top Rope Birria and Pizza Coming Soon for an epic fish sando pop-up. There will be crispy fried lingcod on a Tall Shadow Bakery seeded potato bun (the Fillet O’ Fish sando), Fritto Misto and chips, furikake fries, and other tasty dishes on offer at the Chinatown eatery. This event will start at 5 pm and limited quantities will be available.
When: Monday, May 1 at 5 pm
Where: Pizza Coming Soon, 179 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Tian Jin Festival
Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.
Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, we’re told this year’s event will be even bigger than years previous, with expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.
When: Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm
Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby
Wine and Words: Dim Sum with the Authors for Word Vancouver
Join Word Vancouver and the LiterAsian Festival for a special food-packed literary event. Taking place at Floata Seafood Restaurant, this fundraiser will include dim sum, wine tastings, author readings, and both live and silent auctions. All event proceeds go to supporting this year’s Word Vancouver literary festival in September.
When: Sunday, May 7 from 11:30 am to 3 pm
Where: Floata Seafood Restaurant, 180 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $60 per person, or $45 for members
The Headroom at Wild Thing on Main
Vancouver’s 1980s dance party The Headroom will be taking over Wild Thing on Main on May 8 for a “night of tubular tunes, ’80s-inspired cocktails, and our famous vintage decor and neon lighting.” There is no cover price for this event, and guests are encouraged to dress up.
When: Monday, May 8 from 6 pm
Where: Wild Thing on Main, 2420 Main Street, Vancouver
BC Distilled 2023
Celebrating its 8th annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Wayward Distillery, Sons of Vancouver Distillery, and Indigenous World Spirits, to name just a few.
From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample, all from local BC-based distilleries. BC Distilled is proud to be the largest spirits event in Canada to exclusively showcase local distilleries.
Where: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Tickets: Buy tickets online starting March 28
Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival
The first Brewhalla installment of the summer will happen at Fort Langley Park on May 20 from 12 pm to 6 pm. More than 30 craft beer vendors will be serving up cool sips, plus there’ll be two different live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more.
Some participating breweries for the Fort Langley edition include Sidekick Brewing, Faculty Brewing Co., and Field House Brewing Co.
When: Saturday, May 20, from 12 pm to 6 pm
Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley
Tickets: Online
2nd Anniversary Party at Paul Bakery
Join Paul Bakery for its second-anniversary festivities on May 20. The bakery will be featuring live DJs and a special set menu deal (with a free glass of champagne) for the occasion. Book your table to reserve a spot.
When: Saturday, May 20 from 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Book a table online
Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen Pop-Up at Callister Brewing
Vancouver’s highly-regarded Jewish deli is popping up at Callister Brewing this month, bringing its extremely popular New York-style hot pastrami sandwich with it. The sandwiches will be available for preorders only, with two seatings available, with the option of adding on a jar of Mensch‘s Full Sour Pickles to your order.
When: Wednesday, May 24 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm
Where: Callister Brewing, 1338 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Pre-orders online
Spot Prawn Festival 2023
Spot Prawn season is an incredibly brief one, lasting only six weeks from roughly the beginning of May, which makes its arrival each year that much more highly anticipated. To celebrate the season of delectable seafood, Vancouver’s Spot Prawn Festival is set to officially return on Sunday, May 28 at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.
The annual event, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3:30 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea.
When: Sunday, May 28 from 11 am to 3:30 pm
Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Recurring events
La Pizza Week
La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities in May. Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion. Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.
When: May 1 to 14, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants TBA
Richmond Night Market
North America’s largest night market is set to officially kick off this week on April 28. The dates are set and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.
When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.
When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Heart of Vancouver Public Market
The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market took place in March at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street but will return for one day each month. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, and enjoy live entertainment, happening this month on April 15. Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, Indigenous jewellery, and more.
When: May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free