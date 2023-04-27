13 best Vancouver food events to check out in May

Once the weather heats up, so too do the city’s many food and drink events!

May is already looking jam-packed with fantastic events to take part in, from the renowned Richmond Night Market to fun pop-ups to the first of the summer’s beer and music festivals.

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this May.

One-time only events

Plenty O Fish Pop-Up at Pizza Coming Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIZZA COMING SOON (@pizzacomingsoon)

On Monday, May 1, join the folks behind Top Rope Birria and Pizza Coming Soon for an epic fish sando pop-up. There will be crispy fried lingcod on a Tall Shadow Bakery seeded potato bun (the Fillet O’ Fish sando), Fritto Misto and chips, furikake fries, and other tasty dishes on offer at the Chinatown eatery. This event will start at 5 pm and limited quantities will be available.

When: Monday, May 1 at 5 pm

Where: Pizza Coming Soon, 179 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, we’re told this year’s event will be even bigger than years previous, with expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

Join Word Vancouver and the LiterAsian Festival for a special food-packed literary event. Taking place at Floata Seafood Restaurant, this fundraiser will include dim sum, wine tastings, author readings, and both live and silent auctions. All event proceeds go to supporting this year’s Word Vancouver literary festival in September.

When: Sunday, May 7 from 11:30 am to 3 pm

Where: Floata Seafood Restaurant, 180 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, or $45 for members

Vancouver’s 1980s dance party The Headroom will be taking over Wild Thing on Main on May 8 for a “night of tubular tunes, ’80s-inspired cocktails, and our famous vintage decor and neon lighting.” There is no cover price for this event, and guests are encouraged to dress up.

When: Monday, May 8 from 6 pm

Where: Wild Thing on Main, 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Recurring events La Pizza Week La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities in May. Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion. Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time. When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA Instagram Richmond Night Market North America’s largest night market is set to officially kick off this week on April 28. The dates are set and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch. When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is kicking off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12 in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks. When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free