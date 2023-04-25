3 cheap and free food deals to get in Vancouver next month

We love a good deal on food, but what we love even more is free food.

Next month, three Vancouver spots just so happen to be offering some seriously irresistible deals on food that we couldn’t possibly pass up.

If you plan on seeking out these freebies for yourself, you better plan on getting there early to avoid disappointment!

Here are three sweet and free offers on food in Vancouver that are happening in May.

A La Mode Pie Cafe

This Vancouver pie cafe is offering free pie to celebrate its 37th birthday. On May 8 from 12 to 5 pm, patrons will get to choose a slice from one of its classic pies, including Apple, Pumpkin or Raspberry Rhubarb served a la mode with a scoop of ice cream. To get this deal, you’ll have to show them that you’re following their Instagram account. Only one slice of pie per person.

When: Monday, May 8 from 12 to 5 pm

What: Free slice of pie with ice cream

Where: 1689 Johnston Street #575, Vancouver

Pi Co. Pizza

On May 2, you can hit up Pi Co. Pizza’s newest Vancouver location at 514 West Broadway for a free margherita pizza. This offer is only available between the hours of 12 and 3:14 pm (with a line cut off at 2:30) and is only available in-store.

When: Tuesday, May 2 from 12 to 3:14 pm

What: Free margherita pizza

Where: 514 West Broadway, Vancouver

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, this Vancouver cafe and bakery will be offering folks a buy-one-get-one FREE promo on its famous cinnamon buns at both its Alma and Commercial Drive locations on May 10, 2023. Please note this BOGO deal means one bun per customer and sprinkles are not included.

When: Wednesday, May 10

What: BOGO cinnamon buns

Where: Both Grounds for Coffee locations: 2565 Alma Street and 2088 Commercial Drive