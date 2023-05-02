‘Tis the season for outdoor street parties and beer festivals, and a brand-new one just so happens to be heading to the Fraser Valley later this month.

The inaugural Langley Craft Beverage Week will be taking place from May 12 to 21 at numerous local breweries, distilleries, and cideries across the Fraser Valley city.

Aiming to celebrate and showcase Langley’s emerging craft beverage scene, the festival will include such local businesses as The Barley Merchant, Camp Beer Co., Locality Brewing, and Roots & Wings Distillery, to name a few.

With both ticketed and non-ticketed events to check out, folks will be able to enjoy unique samplings and collaboration beverages hosted by the participating businesses at their respective locations.

Event highlights include a Craft & Canapes event at the Barley Merchant on May 17, where students and instructors from Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Brewing and Brewery Operations diploma will be on site. This craft beverage week also coincides with Brewhalla’s first event of the season in Fort Langley.

As part of the Langley Craft Beverage Week, participating local brewers have collaborated on a special beer for the occasion: the Waterways Black Currant Hazy Pale Ale. The limited-edition beer for Brewhalla will be launched on May 12 at the start of the festivities and will be available at all events that week.

You can check out a full list of events and participating businesses on the website.

When: May 12 to 21, 2023

Where: Various locations in Langley

Tickets: More info online