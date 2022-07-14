Mid-July escape: 19 awesome things to do in Montreal this weekend

It’s mid-July, which can really only mean one thing: Montreal events are in full swing.

There are fireworks, food, films, tunes, art, giants, and so much more going on across the island this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be toasty all weekend, even forecast to reach feeling like nearly 35ºC on Sunday. Grab your shades, make sure your cellphone is at 100% and tackle mid-month July in Montreal like you’re supposed to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam (@messalisamuel)

Old Montreal is gearing up for its fourth consecutive week of the summer’s L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, the city’s iconic fireworks festival that illuminates the skies from La Ronde.

This weekend’s presentation will celebrate Canada through a “Quebec legends and myths” theme, bringing a stunning aerial performance of characters from Quebec’s most famous myths and legends, including the werewolf, the lady in white, the blue pig, and more.

Saturday’s show will be orchestrated by Quebec firm Feux d’artifice Orion, a family-based business that’s been lighting up skies since 1999.

Firework fans can catch the display from the launch site at La Ronde for $60 to $76 (available online) or any of these phenomenal options across Montreal for free.

When: Saturday, July 16

Time: 10 pm (rain or shine)

Where: Old Montreal

Price: $60 to $76 (on-site at La Ronde); free (outside of La Ronde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 📽️ Fantasia Festival (@fantasiafestival)

The 26th edition of the Fantasia Film Festival has opened its curtains for two weeks, offering moviegoers more than 100 feature films from across the globe.

The film fest is a great place to discover new filmmakers, actors, studios, and yes, monsters. The fest specializes in independent horror flicks but also has a great collection of drama, animation, comedies, and thrillers — a little something for everyone.

This weekend’s lineup includes Japan’s Popran, China’s One and Four, The Elderly (Spain), Hard Boiled (Hong Kong), Blue Sunshine (USA), and so many more — all for a cool $12.

When: From now until August 3

Time: Various times

Where: Concordia Hall and J.A de Sève cinemas

Price: $14 per film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Grand Foodfest (@legrandfoodfestqc)

The eighth annual edition of Le Grand PoutineFest, a travelling celebration of Quebec’s signature food, has made its way to Montreal.

Until July 31, foodies at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Beach will have free access to an event site, where more than six street food trucks will be offering over 20 different combinations of fries, sauce, and fresh cheese.

When: From now until July 31

Times: 12 to 9 pm

Where: Clock Tower Beach

Check out music, food, and performances from the cultures of Africa, West Indies, and Latin America at the 36th edition of Festival International Nuits d’Afrique, offering guests more than 700 artists from 30 countries over 10 days.

When: From now until July 24

Time: Varies

Where: Quartier des spectacles

Price: Free admission, shows vary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten // Canadian Travel 🇨🇦 (@kirstenwendlandt)

If there’s one excursion to add to this summer’s must-do list, Quebec City’s animal kingdom garden might be the king of the jungle.

From now until October, the Mosaïcultures Québec 2022 at Parc Bois-de-Coulonge in Quebec City is showcasing a dazzling display of more than six million plants and flowers that pay tribute to the “life that vibrates on our planet.”

The summer-long exhibit is marketed as a “hymn to the Earth,” and works that are “a pleasure for the eyes but also a reminder of the fragility of life.”

When: From now until October 10

Time: 10 am to sundown

Where: Parc Bois-de-Coulonge ( 1215 Grande Allée O)

Price: $12.50 to $60, available online

If you’re a Filipino food and music fan, you can spend a summer evening celebrating the community and culture with a new event organized by Filipinos of Montreal.

The Filipino Night Market is a free outdoor party where attendees can expect authentic, traditional food from a variety of restaurants such as the family-run Côte-des-Neiges staple Cuisine de Manille as well as the South Shore’s Café Kuya.

The Night Market is an optimal way to support a variety of local businesses. It will also feature a number of live performances from musical artists like ACETHEKID and Dominique Brilliantes.

Where: Parc du Pied-du-Courant, 2380 Rue Notre-Dame Est

When: July 16

Time: 4 pm to 11 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvelous Mirella (@baby.valentine)

Montreal’s massive downtown “Ring” installation now has a giant friend.

The 52-foot-high steel giant is part of “3GIANTS,” an “exceptional artistic and touristic project” made possible through funding by the Quebec government, Tourisme Montréal, the Government of Canada, and the City of Montréal.

As part of the art project, three giants will perch over Montreal for 10 days in July and act as the focal points for events led by three of Quebec’s most recognizable circus companies: Cirque Éloize, Les 7 Doigts, and Machine de Cirque.

From July 7 to 17, the site of each giant will showcase free daily performances (from 6 to 9:30 pm) for a total of roughly 60 outdoor shows, spread out at three public spaces in Montreal.

Specific details can be found right here.

When: From now until July 17

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Place Émilie-Gamelin, PVM at Place Ville Marie, and Vinet Park

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soif de cidre Montréal (@soifdecidre)

A brand new boozy event is coming to Montreal this weekend: the first-ever Soif de Cidre, an event devoted specifically to the world of Quebec’s cider.

More than 30 local cider producers will gather at the historic Lachine Canal, offering guests the chance to sample all sorts of sparkling goodness.

July’s weather plus sweet/dry cider? Sign us up.

Pre-sale passes are on sale now, offering 12 tasting coupons for a smooth $20.

When: July 15 to 17

Time: Friday, 5 to 10 pm; Saturday, 12 to 10 pm; Sunday, 12 to 4 pm

Where: Hangar 1825, Canal de Lachine National Historic Site

Price: $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival d’été de Québec (@festivaleteqc)

Not to be outdone by Osheaga, the FEQ has an impressive level of musical talent including the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morrissette, Maroon 5, Halsey, Half Moon Run, Charli XCX, Charlotte Cardin, and more.

When: July 6 to 17

Time: Varies

Where: Quebec City

Price: $29 to $299

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aventures H2O / H2O Adventures (@aventuresh2o)

Forget checking out the historic Lachine Canal, get on top of it.

Montreal’s own Aventures H2O/H2O Adventures offers canal tours in either paddleboard or kayak form.

H20 Adventures says paddlers and kayakers can discover the “interesting nooks and crannies that make up the historic ‘Cradle of Industrialization.’”

When: Every day in July

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: 2727B Rue Saint-Patrick

Price: Starts at $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piknic Électronik Montréal (@piknicmtl)

Piknic Électronik is back this weekend, offering up six different DJs at two stages to really ramp up your Sunday.

Sundays are usually for relaxing but not in Montreal during the summer. This weekend’s set includes Mall Grab, Martyn Bootyspoon, Mollygum, The Holy, Audrey Bélanger, and Donotstealmyname.

When: Sunday, July 17

Time: 2 to 9 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: $25, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee)

If you’re looking for an activity on the outdoorsy side, the grounds at Éco-Odyssée have plenty to offer. There’s archery, glamping, hiking, and a one-of-a-kind water maze.

The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe, before making their way through a wild water maze.

When: Daily until August 28

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 am; Friday to Saturday, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 52, Chemin les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), Quebec

Price: $50 to $110, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fondation PHI (@fondationphi)

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art is presenting Dancing Lights That Flew up to the Universe, a new exhibit from acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

The exhibition will introduce visitors to the “spiritual and philosophical depth of the artist’s work,” says the PHI museum, including two striking “infinity mirrored rooms.”

Both mirrored rooms will be filled with hanging light globes that alternate colours before going dark. “The viewer is absorbed into darkness for a moment before the glowing spheres slowly flicker back on, initiating again a cycle akin to life and rebirth,” says PHI.

When: July 6 to January 15

Time: Wednesday – Friday, 12 to 7 pm; Saturday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: PHI Centre

Price: Free, reservations required

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo | Montreal (@fridakahlo.montreal)

Montreal has been graced with the life of Frida Kahlo in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.

The Life of An Icon offers seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.

The exhibition presents an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “recreate the most important in the artist’s life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.

When: July 1 to 24

Time: 10 am to 7 pm, Wednesday & Thursday; 10 am to 9 pm, Friday & Saturday; 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street

Price: $27.58 – $40.23, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVEYOURBESTLIFE (@oliviermerzouglife)

July in Montreal? Sounds like it’s circus time.

KOOZA is a show that blends subcontinental sounds, stunning lighting, and wild costumes as part of Cirque du Soleil’s world-renowned acrobatic wonder.

When: July 1 to 31 (no Mondays)

Time: 1, 4, 5, and 8 pm

Where: Big Top Tent, Old Montreal

Price: From $54, available online

You can take your family adventures to new heights this weekend, thanks to North America’s biggest trampoline park which just opened outside of Montreal.

Uplå is a labyrinth of 20-foot-high suspension bridges and trampolines that connect to a network of unique and colourful treehouses, all of which are suspended in the air at the foot of Mont-Saint-Grégoire.

What’s wild about Uplå is that the park is open all year round, rain, shine, or snow. We’ll have to wait a few months to see what North America’s biggest trampoline park looks like covered in snow. The park recommends soon-to-be trampoliners to book online to guarantee a spot.

When: Year-round

Time: 8 am to 6:30 pm

Where: 45 Chemin du Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire

Price: $20 to $30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Of Le Plateau (@peopleofleplateaumontroyal)

Tam-Tams is quintessential Montreal. A bunch of people drinking, dancing, and smoking the funky stuff at the base of our namesake mountain. What more could you want?

The magical weekly outdoor party is back and it’s arguably the best time of year to join the free party. It’s as simple as showing up for an afternoon of food, vendors, fun, and music.

An absolute Montreal summer must-do.

When: Every Sunday in July

Time: Noon until sunset

Where: Sir George-Etienne Cartier Monument

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OASIS immersion (@oasisimmersion)

Have you wondered what it would be like to walk through a masterpiece?

The wonderfully colourful world of Vincent Van Gogh has been brought to life at OASIS, and visitors can walk freely through animated renderings of classic works like “Almond Blossoms,” “Starry Night,” and many more.

When: From now until July 31

Time: 9 am to 9:40 pm

Where: OASIS immersion, 301 Saint-Antoine

Price: $24 to $32, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queen’s Ball (@bridgertonexperience)

Her Majesty Queen Charlotte is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal.

The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America: Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and Montreal.

The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.

When: July 7 to 10

Time: 4, 6:30, and 9 pm

Where: L’Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020 William Street, Montreal

Price: Starts at $49, available online