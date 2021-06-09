These celebrities are Montreal Canadiens fans

The Montreal Canadiens are now officially champions of the North Division and the last Canadian team standing in the NHL as they vie to win the country’s first Stanley Cup since 1993.

As Canada hops on the Habs bandwagon, we’re highlighting some of the team’s most famous fans.

Viggo Mortenson

Aragorn himself is a Habs fan. According to Reddit, the American actor wore a Habs jersey under his armour while filming the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Mortensen also introduced one of his idols, Guy Lafleur, to a Bell Centre crowd during the Habs’ 100th anniversary season.

Céline Dion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

Arguably the biggest star in the history of Quebec is a Montreal Canadiens fan, because of course she is.

Jay Baruchel

If you’ve been following Jay Baruchel’s career, his unwavering allegiance towards the Habs stands out. Born in Ottawa, the comedian/actor moved to NDG as a kid and says he still wore Habs gear to school every day when he lived in the nation’s capital.

William Shatner

The Montreal-born original captain of the USS Enterprise used to protect space in Star Trek, but he’s a Habs fan here on planet Earth.

Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp quickly gained popularity as Will Byers in Stranger Things.

According to an interview with the Montreal Canadiens, Schnapp says he visits Montreal “twice a year” to visit family, all of whom are fans of the bleu, blanc, et rouge.

Shania Twain

We can’t confirm that the Ontario native is an actual Canadiens fan but you don’t wear a sparkling Canadiens-inspired outfit to the Junos without being a Habs fan, right?

Sam Roberts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Roberts Band (@samrobertsband)

The rocker who fronts the Sam Roberts Band was born in Westmount and says he’s been a lifelong fan of everything CH.

Misa Campo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misa Campo (@realmisacampo)

Misa Campo is a Canadian model known for modelling gigs in auto magazines and car shows.

She has over 270,000 followers on Instagram and isn’t shy of showing off her love for the Canadiens.

It’s only fitting that the greatest fighter Quebec has ever seen is a fan of the greatest hockey team in the province.

Justin Trudeau

Come on, who did you think our prime minister would be fans of? The Senators?

Paul Langlois

The Tragically Hip guitarist and Kingston native has been a Canadiens fan since day one, says the Montreal Canadiens website. Langlois says he’s been friends with bench coach Kirk Muller, having had played hockey together in their teen years.