Montreal’s massive downtown “Ring” installation now has a giant friend.

The 52-foot-high steel giant is part of “3GIANTS,” an “exceptional artistic and touristic project” made possible through funding by the Quebec government, Tourisme Montréal, the Government of Canada, and the City of Montréal.

As part of the art project, three giants will perch over Montreal for ten days in July and act as the focal points for events led by three of Quebec’s most recognizable circus companies: Cirque Éloize, Les 7 Doigts, and Machine de Cirque.

So no, the giant is not a permanent structure at downtown’s “Ring.” Too bad, it could have made for a gargantuan soccer match…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE (@mtlccirque)

From July 7 to 17, the site of each giant will showcase free daily performances (from 6 to 9:30 pm) for a total of roughly 60 outdoor shows, spread out at three public spaces in Montreal.

The giant events will take place at Place Émilie-Gamelin, at the Esplanade PVM at Place Ville Marie, and at Vinet Park.

MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE says the giants are a “great gathering initiated by circus people bringing in its wake restaurateurs, merchants and spectators in a great party that confirms once more that Montreal is indeed the international capital of circus arts.”

Pictures of downtown’s giant have already started popping up across the virtual world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvelous Mirella (@baby.valentine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Sayah (@mgsayah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicholas Aubin (@_nick_kcin_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loic & Constantino (@loic_et_constantino)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @camialisoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Traveller With Camera (@cityfigures)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John MacKinnon (@rjmackinnon)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLYZD (@asliceofheavenonearth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvelous Mirella (@baby.valentine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @camialisoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)