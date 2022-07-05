There's an actual giant next to Montreal's downtown "Ring" installation (PHOTOS)
Montreal’s massive downtown “Ring” installation now has a giant friend.
The 52-foot-high steel giant is part of “3GIANTS,” an “exceptional artistic and touristic project” made possible through funding by the Quebec government, Tourisme Montréal, the Government of Canada, and the City of Montréal.
As part of the art project, three giants will perch over Montreal for ten days in July and act as the focal points for events led by three of Quebec’s most recognizable circus companies: Cirque Éloize, Les 7 Doigts, and Machine de Cirque.
- You might also like:
- Montreal's permanent "Ring" art piece has finally been installed (PHOTOS)
- Montreal ranks as third most expensive city in Canada
- 21 things you have to cross off your Montreal summer to-do list in July
So no, the giant is not a permanent structure at downtown’s “Ring.” Too bad, it could have made for a gargantuan soccer match…
View this post on Instagram
From July 7 to 17, the site of each giant will showcase free daily performances (from 6 to 9:30 pm) for a total of roughly 60 outdoor shows, spread out at three public spaces in Montreal.
The giant events will take place at Place Émilie-Gamelin, at the Esplanade PVM at Place Ville Marie, and at Vinet Park.
MONTRÉAL COMPLÈTEMENT CiRQUE says the giants are a “great gathering initiated by circus people bringing in its wake restaurateurs, merchants and spectators in a great party that confirms once more that Montreal is indeed the international capital of circus arts.”
Pictures of downtown’s giant have already started popping up across the virtual world.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram