5 places to watch the fireworks in Montreal this weekend

Whether you want to be surrounded by tons of people on the island or you want something a little bit more secluded, Montreal and its surrounding neighbourhoods have a bunch of great firework viewing spots for you and your family to choose from.

Montreal’s firework competition will take over the Old Port’s sky until August 6. This Saturday will mark the opening of the 36th edition of the l’International des Feux Loto-Québec, As a result, the city’s skies will be filled with top-tier fireworks.

This weekend’s show goes on rain or shine and it all starts at 10 pm.

The Old Port is the launch pad for both of this weekend’s respective shows. Old Montreal puts on a pretty impressive show, displaying the fireworks right over the Saint Lawrence River. Gather at any of the Old Port’s spectacular restaurants, bars, or cafes or find a spot on the pier and join thousands of people gawking at the fireworks.

Where: Montreal’s Old Port

When: Open all day

Montreal’s urban beachside village is a trendy and entertaining spot to catch the fireworks. It offers a breathtaking view of the Jacques Cartier Bridge and part of the Saint Lawrence River. Head to the man-made beach town and enjoy food trucks, bar kiosks, an art gallery, and a garden while the fireworks decorate the night sky right above you.

Where: 2100 Rue Notre-Dame Est

When: 3 pm – 12 am

Experience a local favourite with a gorgeous vantage point view of the fireworks on the Jacques Cartier Bridge. The bridge is completely closed off to vehicular traffic from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm and invites you to dangle your feet off Canada’s third busiest bridge while taking in the fireworks.

Where: 134 Jacques-Cartier Bridge

When: 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm

Get your fireworks right from the source and experience the shows from as close to the launch pad as you can be. La Ronde offers waterfront seats (and food and drinks) at the La Ronde bistro where you can see the fireworks from the launching pad across the water. The synchronized music that accompanies the fireworks plays through La Ronde’s house speakers. It costs money to get into La Ronde but once you’re there, you’re in prime territory. Battle the Goliath during the day and relax to first-hand fireworks at night.

Where: 22 Chemin Macdonald

When: 11 am – 11:30 pm

You don’t necessarily need to get a close-up of the fireworks to enjoy them. Mont Royal Belvédère Kondiaronk Park is a nice alternative if you don’t mind a bit of a hike and a lengthy view of the fireworks. Plus, you get to see the entire city lit up – especially in gorgeous weather. A 15-minute hike will totally be worth it.

Where: 1196 Voie Camillien-Houde

When: 6 am – 12 am