Bridgerton fans can attend live versions of the Queen's Ball in Montreal next month
Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte, is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal this May.
Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up to present, The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience, which includes an immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.
The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America, including Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and of course, Montreal.
The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.
“Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, delicious cocktails, and much more, all accompanied by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack,” says the Bridgerton Experience website.
Guests will be transported to Mayfair, London, in the year 1813 to interact with performers dressed in exquisite period costumes bringing the Regency era to life.
Various sessions of The Queen’s Ball begin May 19, from Wednesdays to Sundays. Each event is 90 minutes long.
Guests are encouraged to dress up for the ball though it is not mandatory. However, event organizers say guests need to be 17 and older. As for the location, Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal will be transformed into a beautiful ballroom. Talk about going all out.
Tickets start at $49 per person. Fans can book the room for private events and groups of ten or more.
Have a ball!
Literally.
The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience
When: Various sessions starting May 19
Time: Various time slots in 90-minute intervals
Where: L’Arsenal contemporary art, 2020 William Street, Montreal, QC
Price: Starts at $49
For tickets and/or more information, visit the website.