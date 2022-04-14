Her Majesty, Queen Charlotte, is requesting Bridgerton fans’ attendance at a live event in Montreal this May.

Netflix and Shondaland have teamed up to present, The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience, which includes an immersive Regency-era soirée from the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The in-person event takes place in four cities across North America, including Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles, and of course, Montreal.

The ball will transport guests back to London, England’s Regency-era, where they can enjoy a bundle of experiences relating to the show, including a live ball dance accompanied by a string quartet.

“Prepare to mingle with other members of the Ton and partake in an evening of music and dance featuring acrobatic performances, interactive experiences, a stunning dance show, delicious cocktails, and much more, all accompanied by the iconic Bridgerton soundtrack,” says the Bridgerton Experience website.

Guests will be transported to Mayfair, London, in the year 1813 to interact with performers dressed in exquisite period costumes bringing the Regency era to life.