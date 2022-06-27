Magic was in the air this past weekend in Montreal as the city welcomed back its summer-long fireworks festival, one of its most renowned yearly events.

Saturday marked the return of l’International des Feux Loto-Québec, the first full-scale fireworks display in over two years.

The fireworks festival is the largest pyrotechnic competition in the world and features different weekly themes, gathering firework teams from all over the world. Saturday’s theme was appropriately titled “Je me souviens,” coinciding with Friday’s Fête national holiday in Quebec.

Fireworks will be on display every Saturday for the remainder of the summer, mixed in with a couple of midweek shows.

Dates for the remainder of the summer are as follows, starting at 10 pm rain or shine:

July 2, 9, 13, 16, 20, 27 and August 3 and 6.

This weekend’s upcoming show is titled, “Tribute to Prince” and pays homage to the singer, songwriter, and musician, offering a 30-minute performance featuring fan favourite songs such as “Kiss,” “When Doves Cry,” “Purple Rain,” “Rasberry Beret,” and more.

If you want to relive some of the sparkling sights from this past weekend, the virtual world of Instagram was gorgeous thanks to local photographer’s shots from the display, which is admittedly very nsotalgic.

