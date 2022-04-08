Montreal won’t be the only city in Quebec that has a festival full of A-list talent this year.

The lineup for this summer’s Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) was just announced, and it is a stockpile of musical greatness. The festival, which runs from July 6 to 17, will feature performances that cross over different genres and eras.

With performances from Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morrissette, Maroon 5, Halsey, Half Moon Run, Charli XCX, Charlotte Cardin, and more, Quebec City will be a cultural hotspot for the better part of two weeks.

Festival passes are currently on sale for $139. Meanwhile, individual show ticket prices run from $29 to $299.

For additional details on the FEQ, which has taken place on the Plains of Abraham for over 50 years, you can visit the festival’s website.