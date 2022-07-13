7 Montreal food festivals that should be on your to-do list this summer

Who’s hungry for some Montreal food festivals?

Montreal is loaded with different events when it comes to summertime. From Jazz Fest to Just For Laughs, and Osheaga, it can get a wee bit confusing. But let’s not forget about food.

Montreal is renowned for having so many phenomenal foodie options and the summer is no different.

Considering there is so much happening across Montreal from now until September, we thought your tummy might want to know when and where all of these food festivals are taking place.

Dig out those stretchy pants, it’s about to get tasty.

The eighth annual edition of Le Grand PoutineFest, a travelling celebration of Quebec’s signature food, is making its way to Old Montreal.

From July 13 to 31, visitors will have free access to the giant poutine fest at Clock Tower Beach, where more than six street food trucks will be offering over 20 different combinations of poutine.

When: July 13 – 31

Time: 12 – 9 pm

Where: Clock Tower Beach

Price: Free admission, poutine prices vary

The 36th edition of the Festival International Nuits d’Afrique will host a slew of artists and performers but also tons of food.

The website says guests can expect an “explosion of flavours,” through exotic dishes from Africa, Latin America, and The Caribbean.

Specifically, there will be jerk chicken and Jamaican patties from Boom J’s, Caribbean dishes from Lloydie’s, veggie options from Maquis Yasolo, and chicken and rice from L’Ile aux Coquillages.

When: July 12 – 24

Time: 7 pm – 12 am

Where: Quartier des spectacles

A brand new boozy event is coming to Montreal in July: the first-ever Soif de Cidre, an event devoted specifically to the world of Quebec’s cider.

More than 30 local cider producers will gather at the historic Lachine Canal, offering guests the chance to sample all sorts of sparkling goodness.

July’s weather plus sweet/dry cider? Sign us up.

Pre-sale passes are on sale now, offering 12 tasting coupons for a smooth $20.

When: July 15 – 17

Time: Friday, 5 – 10 pm; Saturday, 12 – 10 pm; Sunday, 12 – 4 pm

Where: Hangar 1825, Canal de Lachine National Historic Site

Price: $20

If you’re a Filipino food and music fan, you can spend a summer evening celebrating the community and culture with a new event organized by Filipinos of Montreal.

The Filipino Night Market, which takes place on July 16 right across from La Ronde, is set to be quite the event. The best part? Entry is completely free to the public. Attendees can expect authentic, traditional food from a variety of restaurants such as the family-run Côte-des-Neiges staple Cuisine de Manille as well as the South Shore’s Café Kuya.

When: July 16

Time: 4 pm to 11 pm

Where: Parc du Pied-du-Courant, 2380 Rue Notre-Dame Est

The biggest street food event in Canada is returning to Montreal in August.

With more than 50 food trucks and restaurateurs, the festival says it is the largest gathering of its kind from coast-to-coast. Access to the site is free, but food and drink prices vary per vendor, usually between the $8 to $25 range. As its name suggests, the foodie fest takes place on the first Friday of every month, from June to October. When: August 5 – 7

Time: 12 – 11 pm

Where: Old Port

The 7th annual Montreal RibFest is bringing together dozens of vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and BBQ pitmasters from the states to bring guests ribs and plenty of them.

When: August 12 – 14

Time: TBA

Where: 13665 boulevard de Pierrefonds, Pierrefonds

Price: TBA

A slew of celebrity chefs from the Caribbean is coming to Old Montreal in August, offering a massive menu of delectable dishes including jerk chicken, conch fritters, ceviche, pineapple plates, and much more.

When: August 25 – 28

Time: TBA

Where: Quai de l’Horloge

Price: TBA