Must-do Montreal: Get lost in a Quebec water maze this summer

When COVID-19 restrictions gave way to the rise of the staycation, Canadians who were desperate to get on a plane and cross international waters were forced to explore their backyards.

But many of them were pleasantly surprised at what they found. Along with urban exploration came deep dives into Quebec’s incredible natural wonderland, which often turns skeptics into full-blown tree-huggers.

So, if you’re looking for an activity on the outdoorsy side, just outside Montreal, the grounds at Éco-Odyssée have plenty to offer. There’s archery, glamping, hiking, and a one-of-a-kind water maze.

The Wanderer is Éco-Odyssée’s unique labyrinth that has been in use since 2008. Participants are given an adventure map and their choice of paddleboat, paddleboard, or canoe.

What follows is a two-hour adventure through the wild country of Wakefield, Quebec. Don’t be surprised if you stumble upon a beaver or white-tailed deer as the park shares its grounds with the local habitat of dozens of creatures.

Once the water freezes during the winter, the water maze becomes an ice labyrinth you explore on skates.

Click here for more info on the park and its packages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée (@eco.odyssee)

When: Daily until August 28

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 9 am to 4 am; Friday to Saturday, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 52, Chemin les Sources La Pêche (Wakefield), Quebec

Price: $50 to $110, available online