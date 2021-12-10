30 things to do in Montreal this weekend: December 9 to 12
How crazy is it that by the end of the weekend, we’ll be less than two weeks away from Christmas?
Where is all the time going?
If you’re looking for the weekend to zoom by just as quickly in Montreal, there are a bunch of great things to keep you busy.
We’re talking plenty of free art, food, decorative Christmas alleyways, music, book sales, and everything in between.
Enchanted Alley Photobooth
View this post on Instagram
Montrealers can get their portrait taken by a professional photographer at an enchanting Christmas-themed alleyway.
On Saturdays and Sundays until December 19, photographer Caroline Perron will be on-site taking pictures in front of the alleyway’s Christmas set-up.
The alleyway features a fireplace, comfy red armchair, lanterns, and (obviously) a Christmas tree.
When: From now until December 19
Where: Between Palco and Dollarama (4023 Wellington Street, Verdun)
Price: $75 – $125, reservations online
Free Museum of Fine Arts
View this post on Instagram
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) is getting into the spirit of giving by allowing the general public free access to its permanent collections and three discovery exhibitions.
The deal is part of the museum’s Gift of the Holidays promotion, available until December 24.
Check out which exhibitions are free to check out right here.
Christmas tree shopping
View this post on Instagram
Once December comes around, you might want to think about your tree setup, if you haven’t already.
If that’s the case, two of Montreal’s enchanting holiday markets are now selling Falsam, Fraser, and Balsam Firs, ranging between $50 and $80, depending on size.
Both markets have also simultaneously launched Christmas Villages, so you get two fun Christmasy events at one stop.
When: From now until December 25
Time: 8 am – 5 pm
Where: 138 Avenue Atwater & 7070 Henri Julien Avenue
Price: Varies
Champagne Box
If you’re looking for a place to pop some bubbly as 2021 winds down (or as 2022 ramps up), a private luxury suite at the recently W Hotel Montreal might be calling your name.
Along with a bunch of friends.
The W Hotel has partnered with the iconic French champagne house Moët & Chandon and is hosting a glass-enclosed room dubbed the “Champagne Box” that you are your pals can reserve for private parties.
When: From now until February 2022
Time: 5 – 11 pm
Where: 901 rue Square Victoria
Price: $95 per person, reservation required
Illumi
View this post on Instagram
Laval just got a whole lot brighter.
Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.
Check it out on foot or by car.
When: From now until January 3 (closed December 14, & 15)
Time: 5 – 9 pm
Address: 2805 Boulevard Du Souvenir, Laval
Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)
Tiramisu/Caffé Misu
View this post on Instagram
When: Open every day
Time: 8 am – 9 pm
Where: 989 Boulevard Saint-Laurent
Dave Hemstad – The Comedy Nest
As seen on Just For Laughs and in his own special on The Comedy Network, Dave Hemstad will touch down at The Comedy Nest this week for jokes about his attention deficit disorder, company softball games, parenting tips, and more.
Featuring opening acts and comics from Montreal, go have yourself some laughs this week.
When: December 9, 10, and 11
Time: 8 pm on Thursday, 8 pm & 10:30 pm on Friday & Saturday
Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 rue Saint-Catherine (third floor)
Price: $12 for student, $15 general admission
Luminothérapie
The 12th edition of Luminothérapie has lit up the Quartier des Spectacles, featuring an illuminated 55-foot whale, giant icebergs, musical seesaws, and more.
When: From now until February 6, 2022
Time: Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 11 pm; Monday – Thursday, 12 – 10 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free
Fontaine boréale
View this post on Instagram
Considering Christmas is usually associated with snow and ice, it might be time for a little element change.
A giant Christmas fountain, known as “Fontaine boréale,” is returning to the Complexe Desjardins for the holiday season, and it splashes off on Saturday.
The immersive multi-sensory experience features the Complexe Desjardin’s Grande-Place water fountain, completely decked out in the Christmas spirit.
When: December 4 – 31
Time: 10 am – 6 pm
Where: Complexe Desjardins
Price: Free
Miracle Montreal
View this post on Instagram
This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.
Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
When: From now until December 26
Time: 2 pm – 2 am
Where: 351 Place d’Youville
Continuum – Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.
When: Daily
Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday
Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue
Price: $17 – $22, available online
Grand Marché de Noël
View this post on Instagram
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.
After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.
Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.
When: From now until January 2
Time: 11 am – 9 pm
Where: Quartier des Spectacles
Price: Free admission
New Exhibits at Phi Centre
View this post on Instagram
This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.
New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.
When: Daily
Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm
Where: 315 Saint-Paul W
Price: Free
Alight at Night
View this post on Instagram
If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?
Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.
When: December 2 – 5, December 9 – 12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)
Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT
Price: $15, free for kids under 4