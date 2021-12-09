There's a massive 30,000-item book sale going on in Montreal right now

If you’re hoping to find a new book or two to cozy up to this winter, there’s a 30,000-item book sale going on in Montreal right now.

The Amis de BAnQ Christmas Book Fair at the Grande Bibliothèque, the largest library in Quebec, is currently hosting a book fair. It will take place until December 11.

Readers can browse through a collection of 30,000 books that includes fiction and non-fiction, children’s books, biographies, travel and cookbooks (including recipe books), coffee reads, large-format books, and several thousand CDs.

The books for sale are both in English and French.

The BAnQ says the selection of books and CDs will be changed hourly, so “you’ll be sure to find treasures until the very last minute.”

Prices for all books range from $1 to $10, and all proceeds go towards supporting the Amis de BAnQ activities and events throughout the year.

Cash, credit card, and Interac will be accepted on site.

Happy looking!

When: From now until December 11

Time: Thursday & Friday, 10 am – 8 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm

Where: 475 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Est (room M-425)

Price: $1 – $10