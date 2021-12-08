A new ultra-chic cafe at the edge of Chinatown and downtown Montreal has opened.

Accompanied inside its sister location Tiramisu, Caffè Misu is a casual-elegant spot to grab coffee and pastries. By day, the spot functions as a cafe and turns into a cocktail-dinner restaurant at night.

Caffè Misu features leather upholstery, custom-made stools, tiled floors, and marble counters. It opened to the public on December 2 and specializes in Italian pastries, gelatos, and coffees in collaboration with Montreal micro-roaster Café Saint-Henri.

“The essence of the restaurant and cafe is inspired by the Italian expression ‘Tira Me Sù’ which translates to “pick me up” or “cheer me up.”

In an email with Daily Hive, Caffè Misu says guests can “explore different culinary options before finishing their meal with a delicious coffee and dessert -which of course includes an irresistible tiramisu.”

The restaurant — which fuses Japanese cuisine with Italian — says its mission is “to bring a unique Italian-Japanese experience to Montreal which is reflected in the traditional décor, while keeping Chinatown’s spirit.”

Caffè Misu is open on weekdays from 8 am to 3 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 am.

