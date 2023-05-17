Calgary's Tegan and Sara highlight the Stampede's Coca-Cola stage lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Another day, another big concert announcement for the Calgary Stampede as it unveiled the headliners for the Coca-Cola stage.

Calgary’s own Tegan and Sarah join a lineup that features performers from a number of different genres.

On the first official day of Stampede, July 7, Vance Joy takes the stage.

Orville Peck brings his unique style on Monday, July 10 with Tegan and Sara playing the following day along with Death From Above 1979.

Millennials rejoice as Jimmy Eat World is right in “The Middle” of the lineup on Wednesday, July 12. AJR will rock out on the stage the next day, July 13.

Canadian group Mother Mother will close the Stampede on the Coke Stage on July 16.

This will be the second straight year the stage will be on the southwest end of the Stampede along the banks of the Elbow River.

And best of all, the performances are included in your admission to the Calgary Stampede.

So you can check these shows out, or see the performances at the Big 4 which were announced yesterday and are also included with your admission with one exception.

And of course, the Cowboys Music Festival has some major performances planned along with the Back Alley’s first Stampede event tent and the huge headliners playing at the Saddledome.

Make sure you plan ahead because there are so many must-see shows coming to town for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth July 7-16.

July 6: Russ, Bugus

July 7: Vance Joy, Bob Moses

July 8: Cordae, Boslen, Bryce Vine

July 9: Jessie Reyez, Devon Cole, Fletcher

July 10: Orville Peck, Charley Crockett

July 11: Tegan and Sara, Death From Above 1979

July 12: Broken Social Scene, Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World

July 13: AJR, Gayle

July 14: Mt. Joy, Talk

July 15: Zeds Dead, Capozzi, Keys N Krates, NGHTMARE

July 16: Mother Mother, Dax, The Blue Stones