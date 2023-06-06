EventsSummerStampede

Here are all of the big prizes you can win at the Calgary Stampede

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 6 2023, 9:59 pm
Here are all of the big prizes you can win at the Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Good Job Arcade

Fri, May 26, 7:00pm

Good Job Arcade
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sun, June 18, 3:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered by TELUS

Fri, June 23, 12:00pm

Game Con Canada (GCC) Powered by TELUS
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Calgary Stampede is a time for fun and excitement, but it could also be a time for winning some big prizes if you get lucky.

And we aren’t just talking about big stuffed animals or novelty items; we are talking about houses, trucks, and money.

Every year the Calgary Stampede has massive lotteries and draws that come with some serious prizes, and we rounded up all the massive prizes you can win this year.

Early Bird Prizes

Calgary Stampede

Mike Mareen/Shutterstock

The early bird deadline is this week, so get in on this now! If you get your tickets for any of the prizes below before June 9, you’ll be entered into a draw for a 2023 GMC Sierra and $25,000 cash. There is also a bonus draw of $50,000 for those entered before June 30.

Rotary Dream Home

Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede Lotteries Rotary Dream Home Rendering

This is a staple of the Calgary Stampede. The big house on the grounds is a hit every year, with so many people passing through wondering, “What if?” This year’s $1.2 million dream home comes with furniture and land for the home. You also get insurance for a year and $125,000 cash. To help with your grand housewarming, you’ll get a $5,000 gift card from Sobeys. It also comes with a Children’s rainbow play system. The deadline for tickets is July 16, with the draw happening a few days later, on July 19.

Kinsmen Million Prizes

There are tons of great prizes available with the Kinsmen Million. You could win a 2024 GMC Sierra truck and a 2023 Crestliner boat. There is also a truck/dirt bike prize or two prizes that are just vehicles. There is a chance to win one of two Polaris side-by-sides, a John Deer Mower, and several other prizes like a hot tub or travel voucher. Overall there are 164 prizes with a total value of $995,373.

Stampede Millions 50/50

Calgary Stampede

Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

This one is just a simple, traditional 50/50 draw that could change your life. The draw is already over $500,000, and we are over a month out from the Stampede. The maximum prize for this is $1.5 million, with the deadline to buy your tickets set for July 16.

There are plenty of packages available to bundle your Rotary Dream Home and Kinsmen Million Prizes tickets together, starting at $75. Those also come with 50% off admission to the Stampede and 50% off your admission to the grandstand shows if you get them before Stampede starts next month.

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Stampede
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.