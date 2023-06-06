Here are all of the big prizes you can win at the Calgary Stampede

The Calgary Stampede is a time for fun and excitement, but it could also be a time for winning some big prizes if you get lucky.

And we aren’t just talking about big stuffed animals or novelty items; we are talking about houses, trucks, and money.

Every year the Calgary Stampede has massive lotteries and draws that come with some serious prizes, and we rounded up all the massive prizes you can win this year.

The early bird deadline is this week, so get in on this now! If you get your tickets for any of the prizes below before June 9, you’ll be entered into a draw for a 2023 GMC Sierra and $25,000 cash. There is also a bonus draw of $50,000 for those entered before June 30.

This is a staple of the Calgary Stampede. The big house on the grounds is a hit every year, with so many people passing through wondering, “What if?” This year’s $1.2 million dream home comes with furniture and land for the home. You also get insurance for a year and $125,000 cash. To help with your grand housewarming, you’ll get a $5,000 gift card from Sobeys. It also comes with a Children’s rainbow play system. The deadline for tickets is July 16, with the draw happening a few days later, on July 19.

There are tons of great prizes available with the Kinsmen Million. You could win a 2024 GMC Sierra truck and a 2023 Crestliner boat. There is also a truck/dirt bike prize or two prizes that are just vehicles. There is a chance to win one of two Polaris side-by-sides, a John Deer Mower, and several other prizes like a hot tub or travel voucher. Overall there are 164 prizes with a total value of $995,373.

This one is just a simple, traditional 50/50 draw that could change your life. The draw is already over $500,000, and we are over a month out from the Stampede. The maximum prize for this is $1.5 million, with the deadline to buy your tickets set for July 16.

There are plenty of packages available to bundle your Rotary Dream Home and Kinsmen Million Prizes tickets together, starting at $75. Those also come with 50% off admission to the Stampede and 50% off your admission to the grandstand shows if you get them before Stampede starts next month.