The Calgary Stampede is right around the corner, and that means so are all of the amazing pancake breakfasts.

Sure, there are all the recently announced Midway food items, great patios near the grounds to hop onto, and a few awesome barbecues in the evenings, but the pancakes might be our favourite food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

The first free pancake breakfast and fair — the Calgary Stampede Community Round Up — is the first on the calendar. It’s happening on Saturday, June 10 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Presented by Enmax, this family-friendly event is happening at the Cavalry FC Regional Field House. It’s totally free and guests can look forward to a fun-filled morning that obviously includes free pancakes!

Nothing says community spirit like the Calgary Stampede Community Round Up presented by @ENMAX. Join us on June 10th from 9 a.m. – noon at the Cavalry FC Regional Field House for a FREE and fun-filled morning for the whole family. You bring the smiles, and we’ll bring the… pic.twitter.com/s2d0sKOdOA — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) May 31, 2023

Every year, there are so many pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

It’s never too early to get excited about griddle cakes and flapjacks, so go over and get into the spirit of things before the official 10 days begin.

Where: Cavalry FC Regional Field House

When: Saturday, June 10 from 9 am to 12 pm

Price: FREE