The ultimate list of fall and Halloween things to do in Alberta

As leaves change in Alberta and frosty mornings become a regular thing, we look forward to all the great fall and Halloween things to do in the province.

From enjoying the scenery of a new season to some spooky events to indulge in, we have rounded up so many things to do in Edmonton, Calgary, and other spots across Alberta.

Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton/Calgary

What: A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Alberta this fall. Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park in Edmonton and Canada Olympic Park in Calgary with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

Go on a haunted tour

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

Visit a small town that becomes magical in the fall

What: Fall in Alberta is such a treat with the gorgeous foliage, and a stop in some of these small towns is simply magical during autumn. There are dozens of adorable Alberta towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few towns on the list and string together your own unique fall road trip.

Deadmonton Haunted House

What: Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton brings it with three haunted houses to get spooked. This year the terrifying event is at a brand-new location and there are three themes to be frightened at: Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in not just Edmonton, but Alberta, too.

Thrift shop for your Halloween costumes

What: From gently used costumes to brand-new ones fresh out of the packaging, you are sure to find the perfect fit for that Halloween party or casual night in filled with candy and horror movies while thrifting for your costumes. Nothing worse than shelling out too much money for a Halloween costume, right?

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we inch closer to fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton and Calgary. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

What: It’s one of the greatest fall things to do around Edmonton, and for more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun in the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the RCMP.

Take a pumpkin home from a pumpkin patch

What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? We’ve rounded up some easy-to-get-to pumpkin patches in the Edmonton area for some affordable and outdoorsy fun for all.

Do some fall camping

What: The heat of summer may be on its way out, but that doesn’t mean camping season in Alberta has to come to a close, with plenty of gorgeous campgrounds to stay in this fall. From spots to pitch a tent in the Rockies to ones close to some towering waterfalls, we rounded up 10 bucket-list spots you should spend some time in this fall.

Spruce Ridge Scare

What: The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying. The haunted house has yet to state when it will open this fall, and we sure hope it is announced soon!

Snag a perfect YEG fall Instagram post

What: Whether it’s historic buildings alongside beautiful fall colours at the University of Alberta or a footbridge spanning the North Saskatchewan River with fall foliage on either side, there are plenty of spots that provide prime fall photo opportunities in YEG.

Pick up some tasty Halloween candy

What: Okay, the candy should be saved for the kids’ trick-or-treating, but we have to indulge a bit with some neat novelty Halloween-themed treats. Edmonton has plenty of candy stores with the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, as well as more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gumballs and IT-themed treats.

Get spooked at Dark in Fort Edmonton Park

What: For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

Take in the leaves changing at the best spots in YEG/YYC

What: Edmonton and Calgary have so many IG-worthy spots to watch the leaves change while the cities transform into a fall paradise. Ring in the fall season by making a day out of visiting leaves at as many of these viewpoints as possible – your Instagram will thank you.

Spooky candlelight concerts in YEG/YYC

What: Fever is holding numerous candlelight concerts in Edmonton and Calgary this fall, offering up some of the best Halloween movie themes and songs to be heard live.

Take a fall drive on Alberta’s most scenic highways

What: When you take a road trip in Alberta, you are guaranteed some lovely views along the way, and two highways in the province are considered some of the most scenic in Canada. Tack in some fall foliage, and it’s an absolute autumn dream.

Get lost in a massive T-Rex corn maze near Drumheller

What: Alberta’s badlands offer a wealth of unique views and attractions, and you can add getting lost in a massive T-Rex-shaped corn maze near Drumheller to the list. If you are a massive fan of corn mazes, we suggest you check out our roundup of the best ones to visit in Alberta.

Be frightened on a ghost tour of historic Banff

What: The Banff: Paranormal History Walking Ghost Tour will make your skin crawl as you stroll through Banff’s haunted locations and marvel at some iconic viewpoints with an added spooky perspective. The tour will tell you all about the spooky history of Banff that they don’t teach you in guidebooks, and all of the historic towns’ secret stories of a haunted past. Bring on the ghastly ghosts and ghouls!

Check out Alberta’s numerous ghost towns

What: Sometimes you want to visit somewhere that’s a little less obviously beautiful, a place that’s a little different, a little quieter, a little more… spooky. Luckily, there are plenty of abandoned places and ghost towns across the province where you can wander around and scare yourself to your heart’s content. They may not be officially haunted, but you’ll probably still get goosebumps. Sounds like a perfect Halloween adventure to do this fall in Alberta!