On the hunt for some beautiful fall foliage to wander around through and get a solid post for Instagram? Here are the 7 best spots in Edmonton to get the perfect fall Instagram post.

Whether it’s historic buildings alongside beautiful fall colours at the University of Alberta to a footbridge spanning the North Saskatchewan River with fall foliage on either side, these spots provide prime fall photo opportunities.

The Alberta Legislature Grounds

Gorgeous classic architecture? Check. Loads of autumn leaves? Check. The Alberta Legislature is a grand spot to enjoy a fall day, so go ahead and take some photos playing in the leaves, or the building itself makes for a nice backdrop amid the dramatic fall colours.

University of Alberta

Edmontonians can point to the University of Alberta grounds as a superb spot to get those fall photos. With massive trees and plenty of green space and benches, it’s certainly one of the best spots in Edmonton to get the perfect fall Instagram post.

Emily Murphy Park

Tucked away along the North Saskatchewan River, Emily Murphy Park has been undergoing some renovations all summer and is set to be ready by the end of August, 2021. It holds a vast amount of forest and trails, just look for yourself. Just roll around and throw those leaves up in the air, why don’t you!

Mill Creek Ravine Park

Featuring a walking trail and a creek, the Mill Creek Ravine Park in the Argyll neighbourhood is a slice of nature right in central Edmonton. You could almost make it look like you took a little road trip out of the city for the day, without even leaving.

Fort Edmonton Park footbridge

Sandwiched between Fort Edmonton Park and Wolf Willow Ravine, the Fort Edmonton Park footbridge provides a stunning combination of bright fall foliage, the North Saskatchewan River and of course, a lovely footbridge. It’s one of the most picturesque spots in Edmonton for a fall photo.

William Hawrelak Park

Sprawled out across 68 acres of land in the river valley, William Hawrelak Park also features a five-hectare lake and open meadows. The diverse amount of trees allows for stunning colours in the fall, with plent of benches and grassy areas.

Griesbach

With a burst of red, the trees in the Griesbach area is a fall leaf lovers dream come true. It’s the perfect spot for a photo with maybe a lyric from Taylor Swift’s Red album, perhaps?