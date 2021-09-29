8 best spots in Edmonton to see the leaves change

It’s a sunny, crisp fall day in Edmonton. The trees are vibrant. Taylor Swift’s Red album is on repeat. Oh yes, it’s time to go visit the best spots in Edmonton to see the leaves change.

So grab that pumpkin spice latte, some plaid and a comfy pair of shoes. We are heading out to enjoy the burst of colour that sweeps through our city every autumn.

Mill Creek Ravine Park

Featuring a walking trail and a creek, the Mill Creek Ravine Park in the Argyll neighbourhood is a slice of nature right in central Edmonton. You could almost make it look like you took a little road trip out of the city for the day, without even leaving.

Fort Edmonton Park footbridge

Sandwiched between Fort Edmonton Park and Wolf Willow Ravine, the Fort Edmonton Park footbridge provides a stunning combination of bright fall foliage, the North Saskatchewan River and of course, a lovely footbridge. It’s one of the most picturesque spots in Edmonton for a fall photo, so many colourful leaves!

Muttart Conservatory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeg Captures (YC) (@yeg_captures)

The Muttart Conservatory is a stunning attraction in our city, and really shines in the autumn with trees surrounding the area. Relax in the green space around the building, or maybe just take a stroll around the neighbourhood. There are plenty of mature trees that will take your breath away.

Emily Murphy Park

The Alberta Legislature Grounds

Gorgeous classic architecture? Check. Loads of autumn leaves? Check. The Alberta Legislature is a grand spot to enjoy a fall day, so go ahead and take some photos playing in the leaves, or the building itself makes for a nice backdrop amid the dramatic fall colours.

William Hawrelak Park

Sprawled out across 68 acres of land in the river valley, William Hawrelak Park features a five-hectare lake and open meadows. The diverse amount of trees allows for stunning colours in the fall, with plenty of benches and grassy areas.

Anywhere in Edmonton’s River Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Pinheiro (@phill.pine)

Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy does it put on a show during the fall. As the largest urban park in Canada, with more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all.

University of Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Alberta (@ualberta)

Edmontonians can point to the University of Alberta grounds as a superb spot to get those fall photos. With massive trees and plenty of green space and benches, it’s certainly one of the best spots in Edmonton to check out the changing leaves, and to get the perfect fall Instagram post.