Get lost in this brand new massive T-Rex corn maze near Drumheller

Alberta’s badlands offers a wealth of unique views and attractions, and you can add getting lost in a massive T-Rex shaped corn maze near Drumheller to the list.

So move over Tyra in Drumheller, you aren’t the only massive Tyrannosaurus rex in Alberta’s badlands.

If you are a massive fan of corn mazes, we suggest you check out our roundup of the best ones to visit in Alberta, and while you are out and about, check out some of the greatest things to do and see in Alberta before summer ends.

The corn maze is located at The Sunny Spot, a seasonal outdoor eatery that is just outside of downtown Drumheller.

Admission is just $8, and you can explore it on Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 am to 8 pm. The maze is closed on Tuesdays.

When you are done in the maze, grab a bit to eat from the sunny spot, which offers burgers, salads, sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, poutine, ice cream, and frequent specials.

Visit in the fall too, as a beautiful pumpkin patch opens in October. It’s the perfect location for a fall Instagram post.

T-Rex Corn Maze Drumheller

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Address: The Sunny Spot — Highway 10 East, Drumheller