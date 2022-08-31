8 Alberta small towns that become magical in the fall

Fall in Alberta is such a treat with the gorgeous foliage and open fields with a stop in some of these small towns is simply magical during autumn.

We put together a list of the coziest and most colourful towns to check out this fall before winter comes.

There are dozens of adorable Alberta towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few towns on the list and string together your own unique fall road trip.

Canmore

Nothing beats time in the Rockies and Canmore brings it with the perfect fall views, hikes, and spots to grab something to eat and drink. The vibrancy of the autumn colours and the cool mountains on a crisp fall morning, *chef’s kiss*. We want to go already.

Okotoks

Just a short drive south of Calgary, Okotoks has plenty of charm during the autumn. The town’s cute old main street has plenty of character to go around, with so many lovely shops and stores to spend some time in.

Drumheller

Enjoy good views in the Badlands when you visit Drumheller this fall. The Badlands already provide a stunning backdrop year-round, however, it just hits differently when those bright fall leaves come around and the cool air settles in. So much to do and see, it’s a dream!

Black Diamond/Turner Valley

We combined these small towns southwest of Calgary due to them being so close and, well, they are becoming one town soon anyways. The area has plenty of mountain views, small town streets, some breweries to grab a drink and the cute Sheep River adorned with plenty of trees bursting with fall foliage.

Vegreville

It’s home to the world’s largest Ukrainian Easter egg and Vegreville is so pretty in the autumn. It’s full of rural Alberta charm, with farmer’s fields all around and wide open spaces galore (Cue The Chicks’ Wide Open Spaces album during the drive out, it feels right.) There are some cute spots to check out for a bite to eat, and even the egg has colours that are perfect for autumn.

Lacombe

Lacombe’s historic main street is a must-see as it is, but it is made just so much quainter during the fall. So many cute stores, coffee shops, and sandwich shops to check out while around, and the Flatiron Building in the town is a prime fall Instagram spot.

Camrose

Camrose is perfectly situated far enough out of Edmonton that it feels like a little vacation to visit, with plenty of trails to check out in the area if you want to admire all the stunning fall views. There are tons of coffee shops, Fika and Fiona’s are must-visits while in town! Grab a coffee, put on your headphones, and play Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) while strolling through town. Trust us, it’s a vibe.

Bassano

Bassano is bursting with older buildings that have tons of character to them and with some fall leaves rattling down the streets and the crisp autumn air, this town is one to check out in Alberta this fall. There are tons of golden wheat surrounding the town in the farmer’s fields, make sure to catch it shimmering at golden hour.