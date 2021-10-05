Best places to get Halloween costumes in Edmonton

Nothing is worse than the mad rush to find a Halloween costume at the last minute. We’ve got you covered, Edmonton.

From gently used costumes to ones brand new out of the packaging, you are sure to find the perfect fit for that Halloween party, or casual night in filled with candy and horror movies.

A perfect spot if you are looking for a DIY Halloween, Value Village is low-key transformed into a Halloween haven. There are plenty of new and used costumes, along with tons of accessories, masks and wigs. There are five stores scattered throughout Edmonton, along with a location in surrounding Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

Address: Various locations

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 10 am to 8 pm

Popping in at a Goodwill is usually more of a treat than a trick, with costumes galore. There are five locations in Edmonton, with an additional two in the surrounding area of St. Albert and Sherwood Park. While you’re there, maybe grab a few items to decorate your pad. There’s so much to be had!

Address: Various locations

Hours: Hours vary by location

The Theatre Garage is your go to spot for high-quality costume rentals and makeup supplies. There are the classic Halloween costume rentals, but also fur suits, gowns, superhero suits and zombie looks. There are also some neat latex masks and so many makeup opportunities to really make you stand out this Halloween.

Address: 3711 98 Street, Edmonton

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 7 m, Sunday 10 am to 6 pm

A visit to Halloween Alley and you’ll surely bring the fright with you to any Halloween party you hit up. There are dozens of costumes to peruse, and they will almost certainly provide some inspiration for what you want to dress up as if you are unsure.

Address: Various locations

Hours: Monday to Friday 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday 10 am to 9 pm, Sunday 11 am to 6 pm

When that Spirit Halloween store opens in your town, you know it’s game on! The stores are never a letdown, bringing with them spooky, gory, cute, and fun costumes. It’s a perfect spot to find a costume related to iconic TV and movie characters. There are three Spirit Halloween stores in Edmonton this year, along with one in Sherwood Park.

Address: Various locations

Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 am to 10 pm, Sunday 10 am to 9 pm

We must include some spooky looks for the four-legged friends in our lives, right? PetSmart has cute and comfortable costumes for dogs, cats, hamsters, and everything in between. It’s a prime spot for pet Halloween costumes in Edmonton.

Address: Various stores

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 9 pm, Sunday 10 am to 7 pm

