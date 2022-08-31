A ghost tour in Banff is promising some frightening stories about the town

It’s one of the most gorgeous spots in Alberta, but a ghost tour in Banff may show you it could be one of the most haunted, too.

The Banff: Paranormal History Walking Ghost Tour will make your skin crawl as you stroll through Banff’s haunted locations, and marvel at some iconic viewpoints with an added spooky perspective.

The tour says it will tell you all about the spooky history of Banff that they don’t teach you in guidebooks, and all of the historic towns’ secret stories of a haunted past. Bring on the ghastly ghosts and ghouls!

“Discover the ghostly past of the Bow Valley on an evening stroll through the paranormal including haunted landmarks, unsolved mysteries, and terrifying encounters at hotels,” the tour touts.

“Hear some of the most spine-tingling stories as you stroll along the historic streets, led by a knowledgeable interpretive guide.”

The tours run from the start of September until the end of October, perfect for the spooky season!