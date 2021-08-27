7 best cozy coffee shops you need to visit in Edmonton this fall
As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we inch closer to fall, we’ve rounded up the seven best cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton.
From cafes with the perfect eclectic, moody atmosphere that screams sweater weather to a cafe where you can curl up with a cup of coffee while a cat *literally* curls up beside you too, these are the best cozy coffee shops you should check out.
Local Stock Coffee
One of the best coffee shops in downtown Edmonton, Lock Stock Coffee’s gorgeous and spacious interior is a vibe for autumn. There’s plenty of moody, subtle lighting to go with the large food and drink menu you will enjoy when you visit Lock Stock.
Address: 10534 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-428-0825
Cat Cafe on Whyte
A chilly fall day, leaves scattered on city streets, and you are nice and warm coddling a kitty. That can be your reality if you visit Cat Cafe on Whyte. Launching in 2017, it was the first cat cafe in the city. With vibrant colours and a flurry of friendly kitties to mingle with while you enjoy your coffee, it’s a cozy and cute way to sip your coffee.
Address: 1011 82 Avenue NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-250-2287
Block 1912
Block 1912 is a staller spot for a fall hangout, with its twinkling lights and cozy atmosphere. It’s spacious and well designed, with a hefty menu of drinks and treats.
Address: 10361 Whyte Avenue NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-6575
Little Brick Cafe
Nestled in the Riverdale neighbourhood, the Little Brick Cafe has a perfect outdoor area that allows you to sip on a nice brew while enjoying that crisp, fresh fall air with some pumpkins nearby. It’s the way fall in Edmonton should be enjoyed.
Address: 10004 90 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-705-1230
Square One Coffee
This popular cafe has coffee, delicious treats and eclectic vibes. Its two locations are equally stunning, boasting large spaces and plenty of natural sunlight, lending itself to create some of the best, cozy coffee shops in Edmonton to spend some time in during the fall.
Address: 15 Fairway Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-989-0102
Address: Unit 140 – 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-452-8511
Coffee Bureau
A Jasper Avenue anchor, Coffee Bureau offers a swanky autumn setting for people looking to grab a cup of coffee, and likely a very good bagel too. It’s open every day of the week, apart from Sundays. So grab a seat outside and be comforted by a warm cup of joe while the fall leaves rustle across the downtown sidewalks. Amazing.
Address: 10505 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
ACE Coffee Roasters
Boasting three locations, ACE Coffee Roasters is a prime location to settle in with friends, go on a nice fall date or listen to some classic autumn albums, like Taylor Swift’s Red while wearing your favourite fall outfit.
Address: 10055 80th Avenue, Edmonton
Address: 11053 86 Avenue, Edmonton
Address: 3696 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-244-0223