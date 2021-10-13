Ready to be the cool house on the block that’ll be giving out the best Halloween candy? We’ve rounded up the best candy stores in Edmonton for Halloween treats.

These stores have the classics like Reeses Pieces and Caramilk bars, to more specialty items like Jack O’ Lantern Dubble Bubble gum balls and IT themed treats.

Whether you really want to give the kids trick or treating some neat treats or are just looking for some neat novelty Halloween themed treats for yourself, these are the places you should be looking.

One visit to Sweet Convenience and you will surely be coming back for more. Halloween themed treats galore to a wide selection of american pop, what kid wouldn’t want to get something like that tossed into their candy bag? It’s a must hit candy store in Edmonton for Halloween treats if you ask us.

Address: 16930 107 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-489-7993

On the hunt for treats you found on a trip to the United States and can’t find at a store here in Canada? Johnny B Sweet’s is where you need to go. It also has a flurry of ghoulish Halloween treats, from giant candy corn to Halloween themed Kit-Kats, Skittles, M&M’s and more.

Address: 410, 8170-50th Street, Edmonton

This cute store is stacked full of tasty candy and treats. Chocolate bars, pop rocks, bubble gum, giant rockets, the list goes on and on. It’s a delight to visit, and you’ll surely find something for your sweet tooth.

Address: 6510 112 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 587-521-8085

This American chain has very select locations in Canada, and luckily Edmonton is one of them. Rocket Fizz is like a blast from the past, with a wide selection of classic and holiday themed candy, perfect for Halloween. It’s one of the best candy stores in Edmonton to visit year round, hands down.

Address: 10544B 82 Avenue Edmonton

Phone: 587- 759-3499

