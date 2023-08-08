Deadmonton announced its 2023 themes and we can't wait for Halloween

Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton has revealed its 2023 themes and the spooky haunted houses that will send chills down your spine.

This year the terrifying event is at a brand new location and there are three themes to be frightened at including Return of the Williams Farm, The Convent, and The Print Show.

The Deadmonton website went into detail about the 2023 themes, describing Return of the Williams Farm as giving visitors the chance to “step back to a bygone era, where the Williams family’s farm stood as a beacon of hope and prosperity. Once teeming with life and laughter, the pumpkin patch provided the entire community with Halloween delights,” before a flood washed away the farm’s pumpkins, leaving the Williams family in dire straits.

“As Deadmonton celebrates its 10th year, the Williams Farm emerges again from the shadows. The farm’s dark history and the unsolved mysteries that linger within its walls will captivate and terrify those who dare to step foot on its cursed soil. Prepare yourself for an immersive experience that unravels the chilling legacy of the Williams family. As you journey through the farm’s forgotten corners, encounter spine-tingling scares and unravel the secrets that have plagued the town for a decade.”

As for The Convent, Deadmonton said, “Prepare to navigate through harrowing psychological landscapes, where perception becomes distorted, and sanity hangs by a fragile thread. In the Sanctum of Shadows, the true horror lies within the depths of the human mind as dark secrets and repressed fears claw their way to the surface.”

The third haunted house, The Print Show, begs you to step into the “haunting realm of the old Edmonton Sun building, where long-forgotten secrets lie in wait, and eerie whispers fill the air.”

Regular admission to all shows is $39.99 to $44.99 or you can skip the line and get a speed pass for $54.99 to $59.99.

If tickets are sold out online, you are in luck. Tickets will be sold at the door, but you may have to wait a bit to be accommodated.

Plan on being at Deadmonton for at least two hours. There is a wait to enter each show plus the time you’ll spend enjoying the food, drinks, and entertainment in the compound.

When: September 29 to November 4, the Lights Out event is November 3 to 4

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton