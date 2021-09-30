7 best places in Calgary to see colourful fall leaves

Fall is in the air – or, more specifically, colourful leaves are falling out of their trees and floating down through that air.

While the weather is getting colder, the days shorter, and the lattes pumpkin-spicier, there’s really no bigger giveaway to an encroaching autumn season than in nature’s changing colours.

There are a few places around the city that are ideal for catching the leaves turn from green to orange to yellow, and we’ve thrown a list together to save you the hassle.

Ring in the fall season by making a day out of visiting leaves at as many of these Calgary viewpoints as possible – your Instagram will thank you.

Here are seven of the best places to take in all of the season’s magic around Calgary this fall.

Probably the most iconic park in downtown Calgary for taking in some good old fashioned nature, Prince’s Island Park is also one of the most central spots to get to.

Where: 698 Eau Claire Avenue SW, Calgary

A great park full of peaceful benches, deciduous trees, and tiny ponds. Perfect for taking pictures of all the fallen leaves.

Where: 905 30th Avenue NW, Calgary

The huge body of water acts as a mirror reflecting the blue skies and the yellowing trees, meaning you get double the view!

Where: 7305 Crowchild Trail SW, Calgary (North Glenmore Park) and 90th Avenue and 24th Street SW, Calgary (South Glenmore Park)

A go-to viewpoint in Calgary, the extra height gives a great vantage of the city skyline, along with the colourful trees that call the city home.

Where: 1901 Salisbury Street SE, Calgary

A little bit further out of downtown – but still with a view of the skyline – Nose Hill Park has yellow forests, golden fields, and, if you’re lucky, you may even spot a dog or two.

Where: 5620 14th Street NW, Calgary

One of the more heavily wooded areas in Calgary, Fish Creek Provincial Park has the perfect mix of running water, tall-standing trees, and golden grass.

Where: The park has a number of entrance points, including:

Woodpath Road SW, Calgary (Shannon Terrace)

14428 Bannister Road SE, Calgary (Glennfield)

2300 Fish Creek Boulevard SW, Calgary (Marshall Springs)

153rd Avenue SE, Calgary (Burnsmead)

13511 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary (Votier’s Flats)

Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary (Mallard Point)

13610 24th Street SW, Calgary (Bebo Grove)

153rd Avenue SE, Calgary (Bankside)

15979 Bow Bottom Trail SE (Bow Valley Ranch)

24th Street SE, Calgary (Chinook Rotary Nature Park)

While this spot is not necessarily too close to Calgary (it’s roughly a two hour drive to the start of the four-hour round-trip Larch Valley Trail hike), the beauty of its colourful trees meant it simply couldn’t be left off of the list.

Where: Sentinel Pass Trail (Moraine Lake Road, Lake Louise)