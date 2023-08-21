Dark at Fort Edmonton Park is back and tickets go on sale soon

A bone-chilling event is returning to Fort Edmonton Park this fall, with three immersive haunting experiences to be enjoyed.

For 12 nights in October, Dark will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home.

According to the Fort Edmonton Park website, you’ll probably want a nightlight after this year.

“Escape a menacing jokester whose grand gesture is murder. Dare to discover what nightmares are made of when demons come knocking at three in the morning. Whatever your fright, Dark will leave you looking for the light switch,” the park touts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

Three haunts will have you facing your biggest fears, and while their themes haven’t been revealed yet, we know that Fort Edmonton Park knocks it out of the park each year for this event.

“Stay tuned for event updates!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

Dark’s opening night is October 6, and its final night is October 29.

Tickets will go on sale on September 5, cost $45, and can be purchased here.

“Come for the scares and stay for the food and fun. From local food truck favourites to spooky cocktails to a live DJ spinning spooky beats.”

When: October 7 to October 30, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park — 7000 143 Street, Edmonton