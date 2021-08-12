Get lost in the best corn mazes in Alberta you have to visit at least once

Corn mazes give you the perfect little fright of being lost, and the fun of using your smarts to get you out of it. So hit the road, these are the best corn mazes in Alberta you have to visit at least once.

To a dinosaur themed maze in Alberta’s badlands to some massive ones just outside our province’s two largest cities, there are plenty of bumping corn mazes in Alberta you have to visit at least once.

Each new season brings a different design at the Edmonton Corn Maze, promising a new challenge for visitors for the past two decades. Within the maze, there are more than five kilometres of twists and turns, and 85 decision points to encounter to keep you guessing and wondering, did we make the right turn?

When: July 27, 2021, to October 16, 2021

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

A corn maze, in the shape of a T-Rex? Yes. The maze is located at The Sunny Spot, a seasonal outdoor eatery that is just outside of downtown Drumheller. So get lost in this unique maze, and then grab a good bite to eat afterwards, you deserve it.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Address: The Sunny Spot, Highway 10 East, Drumheller

Boasting more than 35 attractions, there are plenty of things to do at the Calgary Farmyard, but nothing trumps exploring its massive corn maze. Spread out across 11 acres, it’ll be sure to test your navigational skills.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Address: 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View County

Covering 15 acres of land and filled with over 5 kilometres of trails, the corn maze at Kraay Family Farm in Lacombe is a must-stop destination. This years design commemorates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Address: Site 6 Box 9 RR 1, Lacombe

Featuring two corn mazes, a smaller one for kids and then a larger more challenging one for adults, it’s the perfect setting to take a family out for the day to enjoy nature and farm life.

When: Now until October 16, 2021

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Designed in the shape of a tractor, the Brooks corn maze is one of the best in southern Alberta. Admission price also includes other outdoor activities like Pasture Putt golf, or their popular Human Hamster wheel.

When: August 21 until October 31, 2021

Address: 56311 Lily Lake Road, Bon Accord

Although it’s better known for its stunning sunflower maze filled with thousands of blooming sunflowers, a six-acre corn maze is also present on Eagle Creek Farms property, which runs the Bowden Sunmaze.

When: August 12 until end of September or October, weather dependent.

Where: 34530 RR#14 Red Deer County, Alberta